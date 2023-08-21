Central Vermont Chamber Music Festival closed its 31st season at Randolph’s Chandler Center for the Arts with a concert that underscores the fact that this has become one of the finest of its type in Vermont.
Founder and Artistic Director Peter Sanders has been bringing his New York instrumentalist friends, largely culled from the New York City Ballet Orchestra, where he is a longtime cellist, for two weeks each year to the town where he and his family spent their summers during his youth. Many of the musicians have established local ties and are, indeed, considered part of the community.
Saturday’s major work, Mozart’s Horn Quintet in E-flat Major, K. 407, was given a delightfully lyrical performance, and introduced a new musician to the community. French hornist Stewart Rose, who moved from the NYC Ballet to the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, played with a natural articulation and an irresistible warm expressiveness.
In fact, much of the quintet was something of a sublime duet between Rose and violinist Arturo Delmoni and their interaction was exquisite. As part of the unusual instrumentation, they were joined by violists Katarzyna Bryla-Weiss and Michael Roth and Sanders on cello. (Bryla-Weiss has also left the NYC Ballet, but for the San Francisco Symphony, but continues to return to Vermont.)
Aiming directly for the heart was the beloved Molto Adagio from Samuel Barber’s String Quartet in B minor, Op. 11 — better known as “Barber’s Adagio.” Led exquisitely Roth, this time on violin, Delmoni, Bryla-Weiss and Sanders performed with an intimacy usually reserved for long-term string quartets. It was pure pleasure. Saturday’s performance of Alexander Glazunov’s String Quartet No. 3 in G Major, Op. 26, “Quatuor Slave,” by Delmoni, Roth, Bryla-Weiss and Sanders, seemed better than this pleasant work actually warranted. However, the third movement, “All mazurka: allegretto,” was irresistible for its ethnic rhythms, and the finale, “Une fête slave: Allegro” was a fantasy of folk tunes and full of fun virtuosity. It may not have been great, but it was fun.
The program opened with stylish and impassioned performances of two of William Grant Still’s “Danzas de Panama,” “Tamborito” and “Mejorana y Socavon,” by the Vermont Youth Orchestra String Quartet. Violinists Emmerson Stapleton and Emma Xia, violist Elizabeth Cunningham and cellist Ariel Tooey all played skillfully and with a sense of ensemble and style. It bodes well for the future of classical music.
The Central Vermont Chamber Music tends to focus on standard composers and repertoire, but it’s what these musicians, normally part of an orchestra, want to play — perhaps that’s why they play it so well.