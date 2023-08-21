CVCMF Review

Violinist Arturo Delmoni (without his new beard), concertmaster of the New York City Ballet Orchestra, is a longtime member of the Central Vermont Chamber Music Festival, which closed its 31st season at Randolph’s Chandler Center or the Arts Saturday.

Central Vermont Chamber Music Festival closed its 31st season at Randolph’s Chandler Center for the Arts with a concert that underscores the fact that this has become one of the finest of its type in Vermont.

Founder and Artistic Director Peter Sanders has been bringing his New York instrumentalist friends, largely culled from the New York City Ballet Orchestra, where he is a longtime cellist, for two weeks each year to the town where he and his family spent their summers during his youth. Many of the musicians have established local ties and are, indeed, considered part of the community.

