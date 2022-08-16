Marlboro Review

Pianist Mitsuko Uchida, center, and the Marlboro Festival Orchestra after performing Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 23 in A Major, K. 488 Sunday, closing the 71st annual festival.

 Photo by Pete Checchia

Marlboro Music Festival hasn’t had as spectacular a closing in years. In fact, the festival’s final concert of its 71st summer Sunday was truly representative of the music making at perhaps the finest chamber music school in the world.

Unforgettable was Co-Artistic Director Mitsuko Uchida’s brilliant performance as piano soloist and conductor in Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 23 in A Major, K. 488 with the Marlboro Music Festival Orchestra. Uchida is one of the world’s best Mozart pianists, and she showed why in this major concerto. Her clear articulation and expression and deep understanding made the opening Allegro and closing Allegro assai sing with brilliant joy, while the slow movement, Adagio, was sublime with tear-inducing beauty.

