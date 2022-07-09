Oh, Montreal, we missed you so. After two years of scaled-back versions that were limited to local audiences only, the Montreal International Jazz Festival came roaring back to life last week.
The world’s largest jazz festival wraps up this year’s 10-day extravaganza, its 42nd edition, today (July 9) after serving up some 350-plus concerts on dozens of different stages in the sprawling Quartier des Spectacle, two-thirds of which were outdoors and free of charge.
Opening weekend was spectacular, with perfect weather complementing the stellar lineup of musical offerings.
On Saturday, Chicago-based drummer, producer and beat-maker Makaya McCraven, who has quickly become one of the most buzzed-about artists in jazz, dazzled with his topnotch quintet at Gesù — the last of three early-evening shows in three consecutive days at the intimate venue.
At the same time, rising 24-year-old, Bronx-based jazz singer Samara Joy brought a more classic jazz sound to the main outdoor stage, impressing a sizable throng with her soaring vocals on a variety of vintage tunes.
Later in the evening, the anticipation was palpable for sax titan Kamasi Washington’s big outdoor concert. The monster Los Angeles-based musician and his powerhouse group didn’t disappoint, delivering a stunning 90-minute set that featured killer new tunes “The Garden Path” and “Sun-Kissed Child” in addition to such standout compositions as “Street Fighter Mas” and closer “Fists of Fury.”
At nearby nightclub MTelus, standout Brooklyn rapper Joey Bada$$ had the packed house in his pocket, performing classics from his breakout debut mixtape “1999” and other choice cuts — including some from his forthcoming album, “2000,” scheduled for release July 22 — to an enthusiastic audience.
A major highlight Sunday was a crowd-pleasing set by Montreal MC and musician Waahli, a member of hip-hop super group Nomadic Massive. They delivered a winning mix of hip-hop with Haitian and Afro-Caribbean influences with his seven-piece group — including a guest appearance by Nomadic Massive MC Lou Piensa — at the new Club Montreal TD stage.
Elsewhere, standout Montreal jazz-soul singer songwriter Dominique Fils-Aimé performed with her talented six-piece band and solid backup vocal trio at Theatre Maisonneuve. The sizable Montreal-based Jireh Gospel Choir brought its joyous sound to the main outdoor stage, while Montreal-based Haitian musician and singer-songwriter Wesli and his band delighted the crowd at the smaller Loto-Québec Stage and New York City drummer Allison Miller and her band Boom Tic Boom played two shows at the cool new Pub La Traversée Molson Export stage.
“You guys are my favorite audience ever,” Miller told the rapt crowd at the end of her second performance, a nod to the festival’s reputation of having some of the most appreciative audiences on the planet.
Kids inspire an early start to the festivities, soaking themselves silly in the interactive fountain system in the spacious Place des Festivals, where Canada’s largest programmable fountain makes a huge splash daily with its playful “dancing” water display.
Families also flocked to a kid-friendly area featuring an array of interactive activities and installations, including a giant piano, face paintings and mango flowers.
Not to be missed is the daily parade featuring the popular Montreal group Urban Science Brass Band, a traveling party of rappers, musicians and dancers that performed spirited hip-hop cover songs every day at 5 p.m.
Food is also a major attraction of our jazz fest visits, and the area surrounding the Place des Arts abounds with compelling dining locales. We feasted on stupendous made-to-order Chinese dumplings at Chinatown hotspot Mai Xiang Yuan, and had incredible dinners at nearby Indian restaurant extraordinaire Darbar and the comforting Vallier Bistro.
After dark, the stunning and elaborate lighting system throughout the Place des Festivals area beautifully enhances the plaza during free nighttime concerts. Free outdoor music is seemingly everywhere, and there is nary a lull in the nightly action.
A grand return, indeed.
