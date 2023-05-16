Aurora Review
David Neiweem, left, and the Aurora Chamber Singers and instrumentalists accept applause after the premiere of Neiweem’s Stabat Mater, Saturday at the College Street Congregational Church in Burlington.

With works by Brahms, Bruckner and Rachmaninoff on the program, it is indeed a special occasion when the most memorable performance was of a new work by a local composer — and perhaps more so when it’s the conductor.

The Aurora Chamber Singers and instrumentalists, directed by David Neiweem, presented their spring program, “All Generations Will Call Me Blessed,” featuring music celebrating the Virgin Mary, Jesus’ mother, for Mother’s Day, Saturday at the College Street Congregational Church. (Neiweem pointed out that, rather than this program being a religious one, it celebrated universal motherhood.)

