The Craftsbury Chamber Players continued their 56-year tradition of fine performances of intriguing programming Thursday at the Hardwick Town House. On the menu were works by Italian composers, known and unknown, from Baroque to 20th century. (The program was also performed Thursday at Burlington’s First Baptist Church.)
Starting with the unknown, Giovanni Sgamabatti’s 1886 Piano Quintet No. 1 in F minor, Op. 4 was the major work, filling the second half program. Although late Romantic, the work became less tethered to expectations as it went along. The opening Adagio-Allegro non troppo was typically passionate and intense, Mendelssohn with an Italian accent.
The scherzo, Vivacissimo, was spiky and exciting. An extreme contrast, the slow movement, Andante sostenuto, was lyrical, intense, introspective and deeply beautiful, perhaps the high point of Thursday’s program. But, it was the finale, Allegro moderato, that was just plain nuts — beautifully so. The set of variations went just about everywhere, including a fugue, on this often delightfully unexpectedly journey.
That was, in part, due to the excellent performers. CCP stalwart, pianist Marcantonio Barone, led the performance with a deep understanding of this music and a sure and nuanced technique that maintained the structure while delivering the excitement. Joining him were violinists Wendy Sharp and Mary Rowell, violist Marka Gustavvson and cellist Mimi Hwang, who, together and individually, matched Barone all the way.
Still, it was the 1950 String Trio, Op. 4 by the 20th century composer Mario Castalnuevo-Tedesco that proved most intriguing, perhaps a masterpiece. Virtuosic violinist Jennifer Gersten, surefire violist Adria Benjamin and warm and expressive cellist Frances Rowell delivered this three-movement work of layers and textures with the precision and pathos that made it irresistible. The slow movement, Nenia, was particularly haunting and inviting.
Frances Rowell, the Players’ artistic director, and Barone opened the program with the Sonata No. 4 in B-flat Major, RV5, for cello and continuo by Antonio Vivaldi. (Continuo parts were merely the structure of an accompaniment for the keyboard player to improvise upon.) Interestingly this realization of the figured bass was by the 20th century Italian composer Luigi Dallapiccola and tailored to the piano rather than the usual harpsichord. Rowell delivered a spirited performance, nuanced and expressive when appropriate, while Barone enjoyed the subtle pianistic flourishes, complementing his partner.
Craftsbury Chamber Players concerts are often full of surprises — and when they’re not, they’re deeply satisfying.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.