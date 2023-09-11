Pianist Jeffrey Chappell’s excellent solo recital Friday at the Barre Opera House proved a number of things, but first and foremost, that he is a master of his art and his instrument.
Secondly, his performance on the Opera House’s outstanding Steinway concert grand — a Model D for those in the know — achieved a glorious sound unheard of on the small grand at the Montpelier Unitarian Church where Chappell has most often been heard in Vermont. And finally, Montpelier folks came in force to the Barre Opera House for classical music — at least for this beloved performer.
Emblematic of Chappell’s artistry was his deeply masterful performance of Beethoven’s Piano Sonata No. 30 in E Major, Op. 109. Throughout, his command of both the music and the instrument was evident. His clear articulation of the notes and phrases and their seamless integration resulted in a personal and powerful statement reflecting the profundity of the music.
Chappell’s performance proved irresistible as his nuanced power drew the listener into the journey from beginning to end. It was truly affecting.
Chappell’s recital, which opened Capital City Concerts’ 24th season, was the pianist’s own benefit for flood relief in central Vermont. Formerly of Baltimore and now of a resident of California, he has developed a relationship with this community, having performed regularly in Montpelier since 2000. Perhaps that’s why so many Montpelier classical music lovers made the long and arduous trek (nearly 8 miles) to the Barre Opera House — something they certainly don’t do very often.
Also truly affecting, but in a much more brilliant way, was the appropriately named Andante Spianato and Grande Polonaise Brilliante, Op. 22, one of Chopin’s virtuosic crowd-pleasers. And there was no question of Chappell’s virtuosity, brilliant throughout, but he also delivered its poetry and pathos with elegance. It was as beautiful as it was exciting.
Another work combining excitement with musical and intellectual depth was Samuel Barber’s Piano Sonata in E-flat minor, Op. 26. Something of a trademark for Chappell, he successfully conveyed his understanding of this knotty 20th century work making it a crowd-pleaser Friday.
Articulating the drama of the opening Allegro energico, delivering the ethereal quality of the Allegro vivace e leggero and achieving the haunting depth of the Adagio mesto, he let loose with the final fugue movement — very precisely, of course — bringing the audience immediately and enthusiastically to its feet.
Chappell opened the program with a beautifully articulated performance of Mozart’s extremely unusual Fantasy and Fugue in C Major, K. 394, a work that looked forward, almost to Debussy rather than Beethoven or Schubert. Chappell also proved himself an able composer with his delightful three-movement “Piano Trio” that ranged from inviting charm to the closing jazz-inflected variations — a reminder that Chappell is also a jazz pianist.
Following up the excitement of the Barber, which closed the printed program, Chappell delivered the demanded encore with a perfect choice — a beautifully articulated performance of Ravel’s virtuosic Toccata.