CCC Review

Pianist Jeffrey Chappell opened the 24th season of Capital City Concerts Friday, rather than at the usual Montpelier Unitarian Church closed because of flood damage, at the Barre Opera House enabling him to perform on its Steinway concert grand.

 Photo by Stephen Bobb

Pianist Jeffrey Chappell’s excellent solo recital Friday at the Barre Opera House proved a number of things, but first and foremost, that he is a master of his art and his instrument.

Secondly, his performance on the Opera House’s outstanding Steinway concert grand — a Model D for those in the know — achieved a glorious sound unheard of on the small grand at the Montpelier Unitarian Church where Chappell has most often been heard in Vermont. And finally, Montpelier folks came in force to the Barre Opera House for classical music — at least for this beloved performer.

