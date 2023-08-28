The Frank Suchomel Memorial Arts Center in Adamant closed its second annual summer concert series Saturday with a pair of fine concerts filled largely with music by composers most of the audiences had never heard of — and the response was enthusiastic, even grateful.
Pianist Adam Tendler, curator of the series, delivered a heartfelt performance of Ned Rorem’s 1949-50 Second Piano Sonata, a deeply rewarding work that reflects the composer’s brilliance as a vocal composer. Using largely tonal language and traditional rhythms, masterfully manipulated with imagination, the work is simultaneously accessible and challenging to the listener for its complexity — to say nothing of the pianist.
The opening Allegretto takes lyrical themes and weaves them into a complex, attractive tapestry, while the second movement, Scherzando, is light and rhythmic. The third, Moderato, is a rich romantic ballad, and the final Allegro molto, is a driving line, sometimes interrupted by spurts of lyricism.
In Tendler’s able hands, the neo-romantic gem proved substantial and rewarding. He plays with a clarity and technical ease that delivered all the virtuosic passages with flair, but his approach revealed his passion for the music — and the composer whom he befriended not long before his death last year.
Tendler, who is a growing star in the New York avant-garde, is a native of Barre, once a student of the late Richard Shadroui. On Saturday, Tendler actually performed two recitals, solo in the evening which included the Rorem, and another with a flutist friend in the afternoon — postponed from July when it was canceled due to flooding that decimated roads in Adamant.
Michael Avitable, also a participant in New York’s avant-garde and founder and executive director of Hub New Music, showcased his skill at new music and extended (non-traditional) techniques in Nina Shekhar’s challenging but beautiful 2020 “Waves for Emma” for solo flute. The short work was sort of a fantasy with variations of wave-like themes, and it was irresistible.
Avitable and Tendler joined together for the world premiere of Robert Honstein’s “Sketchbooks,” written for Avitable, its four movements separated by other short works (including the Shekhar). The first three were attractive and well-crafted of varying moods, but it was the fourth that proved a compelling personal journey with moods from passionate to tender, and given a heartfelt performance.
No surprise, the masterpiece of the flute and piano program was by the 20th-century French composer Olivier Messiaen, the five-minute 1952 “Le merle noir (The Blackbird).” Full of the composer’s trademark bird calls, the work was a bit of abstract storytelling — and, in this performance, riveting.
Perhaps the most beautiful work on the solo piano program was the 1967 “Sound-gone” by Talib Rasul Hakim. Easily the most “modern” work on the program with its use of atonal harmonic language and extended piano techniques, it was a dramatic journey ranging from passionate to ethereal. But it all fit together in a way that made the trip beautiful — and Tendler’s performance made it irresistible.
Unique and most unusual on the day’s programs was the 1934 “L’album de Madame Bovary” by French composer Darius Milhaud (1892-1974). Short passages of the Gustave Flaubert novel were read by the rich-voiced QuarryWorks actor G. Richard Ames, while Tendler played miniatures that delivered the emotion of the passage with a beautiful and subtle sophistication. It was delightful — and reflected Tendler’s pianistic diversity.
This review would be remiss without mentioning Tendler’s lovely performance of Aaron Copland’s 1962 “Down a Country Lane” (oddly enough, on the flute and piano program). It felt just as if experiencing Thornton Wilder’s 1938 classic play, “Our Town.”
Pianist Adam Tendler will be returning to Vermont next year to perform the world premiere of Nico Muhly’s piano concerto with the Vermont Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Music Director Andrew Crust, on May 4. Information is available at www.vso.org