Philharmonic Review

Music Director Lou Kosma conducts the Vermont Philharmonic’s season opener Saturday at the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro. The program was repeated at the Barre Opera House Sunday.

 Jim Lowe / staff photo

The Vermont Philharmonic is back! The state’s oldest community orchestra opened its first full season since the beginning of the COVID pandemic — its 64th — Saturday at the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro. And despite the hiatus, it was in fine fettle. (The program was repeated Sunday at the Barre Opera House.)

The excellent program, led by Music Director Lou Kosma, was titled “American Roots: Music by New World Composers,” and it is quite possible that members of the audience didn’t know any of the music. Yet they responded with enthusiasm.

jim.lowe@timesargus.com / jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.