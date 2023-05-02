Sunday’s concert by the Vermont Philharmonic was positively symphonic! You might say, “Duh!” But it is seldom that a community orchestra can achieve that full, rich and powerful sound at all, let alone for an entire concert. But Vermont’s oldest community orchestra did just that!
For the final program of the 2022-23 Barre Opera House season, Lou Kosma, music director for nearly 24 years, chose the program “German Romantics” to showcase the orchestra’s sound — and it proved to be an excellent choice, as all four composers represented are noted for their lush sounds. (The program was also performed Saturday at the Chandler Center for the Arts.)
The major work was Robert Schumann’s magnificent Symphony No.3 in E-flat Major, Op. 97, known as the “Rhenish” for its Rhine River inspiration. Kosma is a very traditional conductor, so there were no eccentricities or surprises; instead, music delivered with spirit and depth of understanding — and charisma.
The Philharmonic’s performance ranged from the brilliant drive of the opening movement to the joy of the finale, the fifth movement; with amazing precision in the scherzo (second) and warm lyricism in the fourth. Only the third, the slow movement, suffered from a lack of focus, and that wasn’t for long.
Perhaps the best played work was the most familiar. Richard Wagner’s inspiration could easily be heard in Sunday’s performance of the Prelude and “Dream Pantomime” from Engelbert Humperdinck’s opera, “Hansel and Gretel.” The Philharmonic delivered the rich tenderness with clarity and a beautiful sound. It was delightful.
The other familiar music came at the end of the Overture to Jacques Offenbach’s “Orpheus in the Underworld.” (Although the music is French in style and came from Paris, the composer was born in Germany.) Kosma and the Philharmonic enjoyed the brilliance of this music, and their precision delivered the excitement of the final can-can.
Joanna Alpizar, the Philharmonic’s new concertmaster, played the Herculean violin solo with panache. (Letitia Quante retired due to other obligations.)
Wagner was represented by “Elsa’s Procession to the Cathedral,” in an orchestral transcription from the original chorus, and it sounded just great.
The Philharmonic’s growing sound has not gone unnoticed. Its audience size has been gradually increasing at the Barre Opera House and at other venues around the region. It will be interesting to see where they take themselves musically next season.
