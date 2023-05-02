Philharmonic Review

The Vermont Philharmonic, conducted by Music Director Lou Kosma, closed its 2022-23 Barre Opera House season Sunday with “German Romantics.” They are pictured performing at the Barre Opera House in this file photo.

 Courtesy Vermont Philharmonic

Sunday’s concert by the Vermont Philharmonic was positively symphonic! You might say, “Duh!” But it is seldom that a community orchestra can achieve that full, rich and powerful sound at all, let alone for an entire concert. But Vermont’s oldest community orchestra did just that!

For the final program of the 2022-23 Barre Opera House season, Lou Kosma, music director for nearly 24 years, chose the program “German Romantics” to showcase the orchestra’s sound — and it proved to be an excellent choice, as all four composers represented are noted for their lush sounds. (The program was also performed Saturday at the Chandler Center for the Arts.)

