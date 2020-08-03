CORNISH, N.H. – It was win-win for everyone Saturday evening when Opera North presented “Broadway and Bluegrass” on the lawn of Blow-Me-Down Farm overlooking the Connecticut River. Not only did the sold-out audience enjoy a delightful outdoor concert, the evening’s star admitted her first work since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. (More about that later.)
Opera North met all of New Hampshire’s COVID-19 regulations. The audience was split into socially distanced pods, one for each family, in front of the tented stage. Arriving groups, all in masks, were escorted individually to their spot. There was no intermission during the 90-minute show, and folks left in a most orderly fashion.
The star of the show was the great Broadway star Ethel Merman, actually Klea Blackhurst performing her delightful and rollicking tribute “Everything the Traffic Will Allow.” Blackhurst, a Broadway star herself, told Merman’s story and relived the songs that made the diva one of the most successful musical theater stars of all time.
Blackhurst began appropriately with “I Got Rhythm,” from George and Ira Gershwins’ “Girl Crazy,” the song that catapulted Merman to Broadway fame. It was also immediately clear that Blackhurst has an affinity for Merman. Not only does Blackhurst have, just like Merman, a big, brash mezzo voice — perhaps not quite as big and brash — that she knows how to use, Merman was Blackhurst’s childhood inspiration in pursuing a career in musical theater.
Blackhurst took the audience through the professional life — very little of the personal life — of the Broadway legend. Bust, of course it’s about the music, much of which was written specifically for Merman.
Merman starred in 15 different Broadway shows, five of which were by Cole Porter. Blackhurst felt right at home with “You’re the Top” from “Anything Goes,” belting it out with Merman-like brashness sensitivity as well.
Blackhurst’s charismatic performance brought to life the uplifting “Life Is Just a Bowl of Cherries,” the Ray Henderson-Lew Brown song that Merman actually introduced in 1931. She was just as delightful in “There’s No Business Like Show Business” from the Irving Berlin show “Annie Get Your Gun” and “Everything’s Coming Up Roses” from Jule Stein and Stephen Sondheim’s “Gypsy.”
Blackhurst told the surprising story of “Hello Dolly.” Although it was written for her, Merman refused the title role in the 1964 Jerry Herman-Michael Stewart hit musical, and it made Carol Channing a star. It wasn’t until six years into the run that Merman took on the role of Dollie Levi, and her opening night was prolonged by multiple standing ovations. Blackhurst celebrated that moment more quietly with a sensitive and compelling performance of the bittersweet “World, Take Me Back.”
Blackhurst was complemented throughout by the expert playing of Michael Rice on piano and Paul Horak on bass, her regular collaborators. The show closed as in only could with a rousing delivery of Merman’s them song, from “Gypsy,” “There’s No Business Like Show Business!”
Upper Valley musical theater lovers were indeed fortunate to enjoy this performance, as most theater professionals are currently quarantined by union rules. Actors’ Equity Association has devised stringent regulations for reopening theaters during these days of COVID-19, ones that almost no theaters have been able to meet yet.
A decidedly different flavor opened Saturday’s concert, the mellow bluegrass of Plainfield, New Hamphire’s Pooh Sprague and the Four Hoarsemen. The middle-aged quintet regaled the audience with their own charming versons of everything from Merle Haggard songs to those of Townes Van Sandt and the Beatles, spiced up with self-deprecating humor. It was a nice light start that crescendoed into Klea Blackhurst’s Ethel Merman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.