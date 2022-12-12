The Mad River Chorale celebrated its 30th anniversary with Vivaldi’s Gloria — the same work it made its debut with conducted by co-founder Danica Buckley.
And Friday’s holiday concert, “Boundless Joy!” the effervescent performance of Vivaldi’s Baroque gem was certainly celebratory. Mary Jane Austin conducted the 35-voice ensemble, with string quintet, trumpet, oboe and piano, in a disciplined but joyful performance at the Waitsfield United Church of Christ. (The program was repeated on Sunday at the Waterbury Congregational Church.)
From the spirited opening “Gloria in excelsis deo” to the quietly driven “Et in terra pax” to the almost rowdy “Domine Fili unigenite,” all the way to final “Cum Sancto spirito,” the spirit never flagged. Although members are not auditioned, and all levels are accepted, the choir boasts several professional singers and others on their way. Throughout, the solos were delivered by members.
While not perfect, the chorus was rich in sound, and much more importantly it enjoyed the power and beauty of the music.
A big help was the support of excellent professional instrumentalists: violinists Mary Rowell and Mary Gibson, violist Elizabeth Reid, cellist Lynn Angebranndt, bassist Nick Browne, oboist Katie Oprea, trumpet Jason Whitcomb and pianist Alison Cerutti. Oprea’s performance of the obbligato to the Domine Deus was particularly sensitive and beautiful.
Still, much of the success of this concert due to Austin, the Chorale’s conductor of five years. (She had been the group’s pianist for some years.) Already a highly respect vocal coach and pianist, Austin is proving to be an excellent choral conductor. In addition to the Mad River Chorale, Austin prepared the chorus for the Vermont Philharmonic’s “Messiah” Dec. 2 and performances. Austin’s pedigree, ranging from chamber music to opera, doesn’t hurt.
Helping the effort significantly is that Cerutti, the choir’s “collaborative pianist,” is both a veteran accompanist and concert pianist. Austin’s partner, opera bass Erik Kroncke, coaches vocal technique (and sings in the Chorale). Pretty good for a community chorus.
The program opened with the Magnificat in G Major by Francesco Durante (1684-1755), once wrongly attributed to Pergolesi. Again, the Chorale delivered the brilliance of the opening Magnificat with, not only enthusiasm, but discipline for a rich and exciting sound. Conversely, the final “Sicut erat in principio” was delivered with a light touch without losing the richness. Again, solo arias were delivered by members.
Sandwiched between was three movements of the Magnificat by contemporary British composer John Rutter, a favorite of choral conductors. Still the best thing about it, other than Leonard Bernstein-like opening “magnificat anima mea,” was the excellent guest soloist.
Soprano Shannon Seymour-Michl, a regular visitor to central Vermont, graced the two remaining movements of the Rutter. She delivered the “Et misericordia” and the more dissonant “Gloria Patri” with a combination of vocal brilliance and musical depth. It was a pleasure.
Central Vermont can be proud to be home of such a fine community chorus in the Mad River Chorale.
