Mary Jane Austin conducts the Mad River Chorale in its 30th anniversary holiday, concert, “Boundless Joy!” Saturday at the Waitsfield United Church of Christ.

 Jim Lowe / Staff photo

The Mad River Chorale celebrated its 30th anniversary with Vivaldi’s Gloria — the same work it made its debut with conducted by co-founder Danica Buckley.

And Friday’s holiday concert, “Boundless Joy!” the effervescent performance of Vivaldi’s Baroque gem was certainly celebratory. Mary Jane Austin conducted the 35-voice ensemble, with string quintet, trumpet, oboe and piano, in a disciplined but joyful performance at the Waitsfield United Church of Christ. (The program was repeated on Sunday at the Waterbury Congregational Church.)

