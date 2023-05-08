VSO Review

On Saturday at Burlington’s Flynn, Jaime Laredo conducted his last concert as music director of the Vermont Symphony Orchestra after 20 yeas at its helm. He is pictured conducting the VSO in a file photo.

 Courtesy Vermont Symphony Orchestra

The Vermont Symphony Orchestra bid farewell to its beloved music director of 20 years, Saturday at The Flynn in Burlington, with one of the orchestra’s best concerts ever. In short, the members of the VSO played their hearts out for Jaime Laredo — and the audience honored him with a prolonged and enthusiastic standing ovation.

Also at the concert, the VSO and its new Music Director Andrew Crust announced the 2023-24 season.

