The Vermont Symphony Orchestra bid farewell to its beloved music director of 20 years, Saturday at The Flynn in Burlington, with one of the orchestra’s best concerts ever. In short, the members of the VSO played their hearts out for Jaime Laredo — and the audience honored him with a prolonged and enthusiastic standing ovation.
Also at the concert, the VSO and its new Music Director Andrew Crust announced the 2023-24 season.
The major work on Saturday’s program was Johannes Brahms’ Symphony No. 1 in C minor, Op. 68, and Laredo and the members of the VSO made it sing. From the grandiose opening to the tender andante to the brilliant scherzo and powerful finale, Laredo delivered Brahms’ Romanticism with a Classical mindset that allowed the intact structure to create the power of the work. It was true Laredo and true Brahms.
Laredo and the VSO achieved a richness and emotional power that the VSO wasn’t quite capable of 20 years ago. Laredo has built the ensemble — without painful eliminations of longstanding musicians — into one of the best regional orchestras in America.
As one of this country’s foremost solo violinists, Laredo’s influence on the strings was most obvious. They simply played their best for him, both because they knew he knew what they were capable of and should be doing, and because they wanted his respect — which he certainly gave them.
The other special ability Laredo has is to deliver intimacy from a large ensemble, that comes from his experience as one of the world’s finest chamber musicians. He credits much of his young development to his many years at Vermont’s Marlboro Music Festival, for many the chamber music capital of the world. He also credits many of his conducting ideas to his years as concertmaster for the great Pablo Casals and the Marlboro Festival Orchestra.
But perhaps the quality that made Laredo most successful with the VSO is the man himself. One of the nicest people in music, the members of the orchestra simply adore him.
Another Laredo connection was Saturday’s excellent soloist. Bulgarian-American violinist Bella Hristova, also a product of Marlboro, was — like a bunch of today’s top young violinists — a student of Laredo. Like other Laredo students, her style is her own, but her devotion to the music was fostered by her teacher.
Hristova showcased her virtuosity and musicianship in Max Bruch’s 1881 “Scottish Fantasy.” The Scottish folk songs the work is based on were delivered with Hristova’s silvery singing tone, and the pyrotechnics were played cleanly and with flare. With Laredo — Hristova told me it was wonderful to play the work with a violinist-conductor — and the VSO, it was a truly charismatic performance.
On a more personal note, Hristova was the soloist in “Saturn Bells,” written for her by her husband, David Serkin Ludwig, the VSO’s former new music advisor. Inspired by Saturn’s icy rings and the fact that it vibrates like a lonely bell, this colorful work finally explodes with the sound of a cathedral bell. Throughout, Hristova’s solo violin sings and comments in a delightfully virtuosic fashion. It’s a rather beautiful piece.
Of note, Hristova and Ludwig met at Laredo’s Guilford home, which he shares with his wife, cellist Sharon Robinson. Hristova and Ludwig were also married there, with Laredo officiating.
Saturday’s program opened with George Walker’s 1946 “Lyric for String.” Alluding to the death of the composer’s grandmother, the short simple work tears at the heartstrings, and this performance by Laredo and the VSO strings was simply gorgeous.
Saturday’s performance by Laredo and the VSO will be one to remember for a long time to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.