Killington review
Killington Music Festival faculty — from left, Daniel Andai, John Vaida, Simon Graichy, Elena Layalina (page turner), Thor Sigurdson and Amadi Azikwe perform Scumann’s Piano Quintet at Pico Mountain Lodge in Killington Saturday.

 Jim Lowe / Staff photo

Saturday’s faculty concert at the Killington Music Festival proved as good as any Vermont has to offer and that’s saying something. It was the second in the 41st season of the the summer chamber music school for high school and college-age instrumentalists striving for a career. Two faculty recitals remain, at 7:30 p.m. Saturdays, July 8 and 15, at the Pico Mountain Lodge in Killington.

The most spectacular success was the major work on Saturday’s program. Robert Schumann’s Piano Quintet in E-flat Major, Op. 44 is one of the major works in the repertoire was delivered with virtuosity, sensitivity and musical power by pianist Simon Graichy, violinists Daniel Andai (the festival’s artistic director) and John Vaida, violist Amadi Azikiwe and cellist Thor Sigurdson.

