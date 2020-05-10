An Erik Nielsen premiere was a highlight of Friday’s online concert, the third in TURNmusic’s TURNon Livestream series being streamed on the Waterbury-based new music ensemble’s Facebook page. Works of Debussy, Robert Dick, Daniel Dorff and Ian Clarke were also performed in the 30-minute-plus solo recital by Hilary Goldblatt.
Nielsen’s haunting 6-minute “Black Angel” is dedicated to the African American American-born French entertainer Josephine Baker, thus its early jazz flavoring. With extended techniques (non-traditional flute sounds) used only moderately, the attractive work followed a narrative, light and airy, that contrasted rhythmic and lyrical passages with growing intensity. In short, it was an inviting and intriguing work.
Goldblatt, who teaches music at U-32 School in East Montpelier, is a fine flutist who had the opportunity to study with Doriot Anthony Dwyer, the famed Boston Symphony. Rosenblatt played with an easy but exacting technique and a light, warm and supple sound. She seemed to have an affinity for Nielsen’s musical storytelling.
Claude Debussy’s 1913 “Syrinx” for solo flute is one of the best-known works for flute. Written as incidental music for a play, it has a rhythmic freedom that allows for personal interpretation. (It is said that Debussy wrote it without bar lines and that Vermont flutist Marcel Moyse added them to what has become the standard edition.)
Goldblatt took a pretty straightforward approach to the 4-minute work, yet she varied her sound from rich low notes to delicate highs. What made it special was the lilting quality she gave to this dance of a nymph.
Save for the Debussy, the entire program was devoted to living composers. Daniel Dorff’s 2000 “Sonatine de Giverny” for piccolo and piano (pre-recorded in this case) finds itself in a Manet garden. Enjoying the pastoral setting the piccolo becomes a character enjoying the gardens and more while the piano sets the scene. Well played, the effect was very French, very charming.
In Robert Dick’s “Flying Lessons #5,” the flute delivers affected sounds from eerie phantoms to simple melodies. The result sounded an awfully like flute exercises.
English composer Ian Clarke’s “The Great Train Ride” was a lot of fun. Using all sorts of extended techniques, flute delivers the sounds of a train. First, chugging then faster, it warns with its whistle. Goldblatt delivered it with flair.
TURNmusic’s TURNon Livestream continues Tuesdays and Fridays through May 22.
