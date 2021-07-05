COLCHESTER — Vermont’s summer classical music festivals are returning, but only one with a large cadre of young students. Yes, Green Mountain Chamber Music Festival found it necessary to move its operations from the University of Vermont in Burlington to Saint Michael’s College, but it’s back with 50 budding young artists after taking a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Fortunately, Friday’s concert, the second in the Artist Faculty Series, revealed the same high level we have come to expect from this summer music school. Yet there that been a welcome new diversity in programming — rounded out by some of the great “war horses.”
Friday’s program closed with one of the great masterpieces of the repertoire, showcasing the school’s excellent faculty. Robert Schumann’s Piano Quartet in E-flat Major, Op. 44, which represents a pinnacle of Romanticism, was given a rich, full-bodied performance by violinists Kevin Lawrence and Elizabeth Chang, violist Sheila Browne, cellist Brooks Whitehouse and pianist Dmitri Shteinberg.
Although Shteinberg seemed a little reserved, the strings, Browne in particular, delivered the grand passion, yet enjoyed the tender moments as thoroughly. It was a “seat of their pants” performance. (Lawrence is founder and artistic director of the festival.)
The remainder of the repertoire came from the 21st century. Chang and Lawrence opened the program with African American composer Alvin Singleton’s 2003 “Ishrini,” an intriguing conversation between the two violins that alternated irresistibly between concrete and surreal.
Jessie Montgomery’s 2018 “Strum” has become fashionable I am told, and it’s not surprising. The string quartet is a folky narrative, stylish and very American. The enthusiastic performance was by violinists Sung and Shannon Thomas, violist Michael Strauss and cellist Matthew Zalkind.
Although written in 2018, John Harbison’s Sonata for Viola and Piano reverts to the craggy modernism of the 1950s and ‘60s. That is not to say that the six-movement suite isn’t imaginatively and expertly crafted, but it contrasted greatly with the other 21st century works on the program. Although they missed much of the work’s romanticism, violist Lila Brown and pianist Sally Pinkas delivered a most able performance — and particularly enjoyed the jazz elements.
The festival is enjoying the loan of a particularly fine Steinway D (9-foot concert grand) piano from The Essex Experience in Essex Junction.
Fortunately for us, the Green Mountain Chamber Music Festival, after a year’s hiatus, returns to bring us fine chamber music performances.
