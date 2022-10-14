MCM Review

Violinist Luis Grinhauz and pianist Berta Rosenohl, husband and wife, are the founders and core members of Musica Camerata Montréal, one of Canada’s foremost chamber ensembles.

 Courtesy Musica Camerata Montréal

Montreal has become our new big city again. With Canada’s elimination of COVID restrictions at the border, it has again become easy to enjoy the French city’s seemingly endless cultural offerings. (Our Tom Huntington covered the Montreal International Jazz in June despite the restrictions.)

A particularly fine performance by Musica Camerata Montréal, one of Canada’s foremost chamber ensembles, marked our return to the city’s classical music world last Saturday. Led by Luis Grinhauz, retired assistant concertmaster of the Montreal Symphony, the ensemble returned to the acoustically excellent Chapelle historique du Bon Pasteur (Historic Chapel of the Good Shepherd) on Sherbrooke East with two classical works you probably don’t know.

jim.lowe@timesargus.com / jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.