Montreal has become our new big city again. With Canada’s elimination of COVID restrictions at the border, it has again become easy to enjoy the French city’s seemingly endless cultural offerings. (Our Tom Huntington covered the Montreal International Jazz in June despite the restrictions.)
A particularly fine performance by Musica Camerata Montréal, one of Canada’s foremost chamber ensembles, marked our return to the city’s classical music world last Saturday. Led by Luis Grinhauz, retired assistant concertmaster of the Montreal Symphony, the ensemble returned to the acoustically excellent Chapelle historique du Bon Pasteur (Historic Chapel of the Good Shepherd) on Sherbrooke East with two classical works you probably don’t know.
Some will actually know the Piano Quintet in C minor, Op. 1 by Ernö von Dohnanyi (1877-1960), but likely will not have ever heard a better performance. Aptly dubbed the “Hungarian Brahms,” the younger composer wrote this big, lusciously lyrical and virtuosic work much in the style of the elder composer, who is said to have very much appreciated it. No surprise.
The Musica Camerata performance achieved these qualities in spades, delivering the grandeur of this major work. The members played with clarity and expertise, though two of the players were quite young, and delivered the appropriate passion, and tenderness when called for. And they played together with a cohesiveness that suggested they were a full-time ensemble — which they certainly aren’t.
In the style of New York’s Chamber Music Society, Musica Camerata brings together the personnel needed for each specific program. The constants are Grinhauz and his wife, pianist Berta Rosenohl. The diminutive Roseonohl is simply unexpected, with a big technique, amazing fingers, and a clear musical understanding. Grinhauz delivers his sweet lyricism and a musical assuredness only possible with decades of professional experience from around the world.
Cellist Bruno Tobon, just over 20 and already a regular in the ensemble, plays with a warmth and deep controlled expressiveness and tenderness when called for that create musical power. The young violist Sebastian Gonzalez, a newcomer to the group, plays with much the same expressiveness as Tobon. Alexander Lozowski, a regular and an expert violinist, matches Grinhauz all the way.
Most important, these players seem to love playing with each other — so we love listening and watching.
The program opened with a real obscurity, the Sonata in A minor, Op. 13 for violin and piano by Ignacy Jan Paderewski (1860-1941). As a pianist, Paderewski had the fame and success of a pop star — despite a limited technique — and he was briefly president of Poland.
This sonata would be more aptly described as a sonata for piano with violin, as the violin pretty much spends its time adding lyrical lines to the piano’s constant virtuosity. Rosenohl and Grinhauz made the most of it, with Rosenohl delivering the dramatic virtuosity while Grinhauz gave his obbligato part a warm lyricism. It was a unique experience.
Musica Camerata Montréal’s unusual format came about before COVID. Concerts are at 6 p.m., 90 minutes long without intermission, allowing the audience to enjoy dinner at Montreal’s plethora of excellent restaurants. A great idea.
