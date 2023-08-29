The Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival closed its 15th year over the weekend with two major concerts chock-full of brilliant performances at its home at the Elley-Long Music Center in Colchester. The programs marked the return of such masters as soprano Hyunah Yu, pianist Ignat Solzhenitsyn, violist Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt and cellist Paul Watkin, joining the co-artistic directors, pianist Gloria Chien and violinist Soovin Kim, as well as newcomers, the Parker Quartet.
Emblematic of the high technical and musical level of this festival was its closing work, Johannes Brahms’ large-scale 1861 Piano Quartet in A Major, Op. 61. Chien was joined by Kim (her husband), Pajaro-van de Stadt and Watkin. In a full-blooded, rich performance of this major masterpiece. Chien, in particular, was instrumental in achieving the work’s grandeur, while they all joined in the touching intimacy of the slow movement, Poco adagio. Although missing some of the work’s rhapsodic nature, it was a truly virtuoso performance.
Another virtuoso work, though less overt, was Friday’s closing piece, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s 1787 String Quintet in C Major, K. 515. In this performance that was a mix of brilliant and intimate, though sometimes a bit reserved, Kim was joined by violinist Jessica Lee, violists Pajaro-van de Stadt and Jessica Bodner, and cellist Watkin. The joy of Mozart was heard in particular by the expressive and sensitive interplay between Kim and Pajaro-van de Stadt.
Solzhenitsyn, who is Russian-born but grew up in Cavendish, returned to Vermont to deliver a personal and substantial performance of Ludwig van Beethoven’s 1821 Piano Sonata in A-flat Major, Op. 110. With his masterful technique, the pianist performed with clarity as he delivered the myriad sections — building blocks — to achieve the grandeur of this masterpiece. One of the greatest of the composer’s 32 piano sonatas, it proved a showcase for Solzhenitsyn’s deep musical understanding.
Soprano Hyunah Yu, who made her professional debut at Marlboro’s New England Bach Festival years ago and returns to our state regularly, was joined in the weekend’s most intimate works Friday, three songs by Franz Schubert (1797-1828). The first and third, the light and lyrical 1826 “Im Frühling,” D. 882, and the airy storytelling “Hiedenröslein,” D. 257, enjoyed Yu’s expressiveness and burnished gem of a voice with the intimacy of a collaborator she has performed with many times. But it was the 1816 tender lament for lost souls “Litanei auf das Allerseelen,” D. 343, that bought tears.
Yu will return to Vermont this fall to perform in Capital City Concerts’ “The Music of J.S. Bach,” Oct. 14 at the Montpelier Unitarian Church and Oct. 15 at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Burlington; go to www.capitalcityconcerts.org online.
Yu was also featured, along with violist Pajaro-van de Stadt and pianist Chien, in Saturday’s world premiere of “Gold Girl / Dark Doves” by Alistair Coleman (b. 1998), in his fifth year at the festival. He set the two poems of Federico Garcia Lorca (English translation by Sarah Arvio) in an edgy but compelling style, more 20th than 21st century, that used the voice in more of a declamatory way than lyrical. It is well worth repeated listenings to take it in thoroughly.
Friday’s program opened with a delightful performance of Joseph Haydn’s 1781 String Quartet in B minor, Op. 33, No. 1 by the Parker Quartet, the festival’s young quartet-in-residence.
The playing by violinists Daniel Chong and Ken Hamao, violist Jessica Bodner, and cellist Kee Hyun Kim was robust yet nuanced, though it took Chong until the final Presto to realize his dominant role as first violinist. Eighteenth- and 19th-century string quartets were written to be led by the first violinist — there was little democracy in string quartets in those days. Still, the playing was excellent throughout for a compelling performance.
The Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival is much more than a series of fine concerts, offering myriad educational opportunities through the week throughout Chittenden County. Some fans buy a pass and make a week of it. The next festival will be Aug. 17-25, 2024.