The Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival closed its 15th year over the weekend with two major concerts chock-full of brilliant performances at its home at the Elley-Long Music Center in Colchester. The programs marked the return of such masters as soprano Hyunah Yu, pianist Ignat Solzhenitsyn, violist Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt and cellist Paul Watkin, joining the co-artistic directors, pianist Gloria Chien and violinist Soovin Kim, as well as newcomers, the Parker Quartet.

Emblematic of the high technical and musical level of this festival was its closing work, Johannes Brahms’ large-scale 1861 Piano Quartet in A Major, Op. 61. Chien was joined by Kim (her husband), Pajaro-van de Stadt and Watkin. In a full-blooded, rich performance of this major masterpiece. Chien, in particular, was instrumental in achieving the work’s grandeur, while they all joined in the touching intimacy of the slow movement, Poco adagio. Although missing some of the work’s rhapsodic nature, it was a truly virtuoso performance.

