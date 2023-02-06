The Vermont Symphony Orchestra completed its series of music director audition concerts with something of a splash. Andrew Crust, the seventh and final candidate, led the VSO in some pretty spectacular music making Saturday at The Flynn in Burlington.
For more than a couple years now — due a COVID pandemic hiatus — the VSO has been engaged in a search to replace the legendary Jaime Laredo, who is stepping down after 20 years at the orchestra’s helm. (Laredo will conduct the season’s final concert on May 6.) An announcement as to his replacement is expected in about a month.
Crust, currently music director of the Lima (Ohio) Symphony, proved his mettle as well as the VSO’s in Puerto Rican-born Roberto Sierra’s “Ficciones” or “Fictions,” a spectacularly complex concerto for electric violin and orchestra, co-commissioned by the VSO and four other orchestras. It was first performed in June 2022 by the American Symphony Orchestra at Lincoln Center in New York City.
Inspired by the Argentinean writer Jorge Luis Borges (1899-1986), the solo violin takes a journey through four short stories, brilliantly illustrated. Tracy Silverman, its dedicatee, delivered the incredible virtuoso solo part with his usual flair, pushing the limits of his six-string string electric instrument, including a wide variety of special effects.
Silverman took his journey through a rapidly changing world Latin charm and rhythms, turgid passion, plenty of chaos and drama and never-ending color changes, ending with a wild violin cadenza. Crust kept the orchestra together throughout, clear details growing to explosions for a most powerful performance that engulfed the audience in a world of Latin colors.
Opening the program were very different colors. Vancouver Jocelyn Morlock’s “Oiseux blue et sauvages (Wild Bluebirds)” takes a minimalist walk through the woods filled with singing birds, as well as a musical feeling of nature (strings and brass). (The VSO’s flute section certainly proved itself.) While perhaps not compelling, its excellent craftsmanship resulted in a beautiful pastoral experience.
The major work on Saturday’s program was Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5 in E Minor, Op. 64, a masterpiece of introspection growing into passion. Crust certainly had a deep understanding of this work, one that he didn’t quite achieve.
In fact, Crust seemed to have deconstructed the work, expertly making sure every part played its role, and then reconstructed into its cogent whole. But he didn’t let it go to allow the great pathos and passion flow to excitement.
Still, Crust’s was a very good performance and every section of the VSO sounded great. The slow movement, Andante cantabile, was particularly beautiful, and virtually sang. It was certainly a showcase for the VSO, as well as Crust’s technique.
Throughout, the audience remained enthusiastic. Interestingly the greatest response seemed to be for Silverman’s encore, his virtuosic take on a Stevie Wonder song.
