HARDWICK – Can a chamber music concert be sexy?
Those words easily describe the Craftsbury Chamber Players’ sensual performance of Astor Piazzola’s “The Four Seasons of Buenos Aires” Friday outdoors in front of the Hardwick Town House. (The program was repeated Saturday at the Plainfield Recreation Field.)
The Argentinian composer imbued his traditional classical music writing with the tango, his country’s daring, sexy and dangerous dance, achieving powerful and beautiful music with a decidedly distinct flavor. And the Craftsbury Players certainly enjoyed it.
The Players’ regular summer season, like nearly all Vermont chamber music festivals, was sidelined by COVID-19. Still violinist Mary Rowell and cellist Frances Rowell, longtime members, were itching to perform. So they grabbed Montpelier pianist Mary Jane Austin to create their own outdoor socially distanced concert series, appropriately named “There Will Be Music.”
The Players are performing small house concerts in the region, as well as taking the show outdoors this summer. (Future dates will be announced.) Outdoors, the performers play on their own traveling trailer bed, with handmade baffles topped by a canvas tent-like canopy. There is just barely room for the two string players and an electronic keyboard that sounds almost like a real piano. And the amplification of the string instruments was barely discernable.
Of course, this is not an ideal listening situation, but the spirit of these musicians went a long way in making up for it. And Friday’s small audience was certainly enthusiastic.
Mary Rowell was able to lend an extra bit of authenticity to the Piazzola as she was once a member of the Grammy-winning Tango Project. Her stylish violin was expert and irresistible, to say nothing of sexy. Austin used the piano to accentuate the spicy rhythms, both nuanced and driving, for the dangerous dance. And Fran Rowell “sang” with her expressive cello part, to join in a Latin American fantasy that was at once ominous and joyful.
Mary and Fran Rowell opened the program with Johann Halvorsen’s oft-heard arrangement of the Passacaglia from George Frederic Handel’s Suite No. 7 in G minor for harpsichord. Both parts are virtuosic, and their performances were brilliant and charismatic.
Also particularly rewarding was 19th century American composer Amy Beach’s 1893 Romance, Op. 23, originally for violin and piano. In a transcription substituting the cello, Fran Rowell and Austin delivered the dramatic and powerful Romanticism of this substantial work. It was amazing how much grandeur Austin achieved on her electronic instrument, complementing Fran Rowell’s passionate expressiveness. (This piece really needs a concert hall and a Steinway concert grand.)
Moving to the 21st century, Mary Rowell and Austin explored two worlds with Judd Greenstein’s 2008 “Be There,” as the violin enjoyed the bright lyricism against an almost minimalist piano. The program included two other short but delicious arrangements played by the trio, the spiritual “Deep River” and Victor Herbert’s Serenade, Op. 3.
Finally, the encore, the gorgeous tenderness of a movie theme by the late Ennio Morricone, cooled after the heat of the Piazzola. It was a delightful way to spend a summer evening.
