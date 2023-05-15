The Mad River Chorale is something of an anomaly. It’s an amateur non-auditioned choir, and yet is able to deliver creditable and deeply felt performances of classic masterpieces.
At Friday’s performance at the Waitsfield United Church of Christ, “In Celebration of Spring,” the major work was Franz Schubert’s beloved Mass in G Major, D. 167. (The program was repeated Saturday at the Waterbury Congregational Church.)
The light and lyrical Missa brevis is immediately attractive, and the 34-voice choir delivered with warmth and joy. Accuracy was quite good, while the sound was balanced and controlled.
The soloists emerged from the group and represented a variety of levels yet proved attractive and sometimes more, as in the Benedictus. Soprano Erin McIntyre is a talented amateur best known for her starring roles in Gilbert and Sullivan at Unadilla Theatre; tenor Neil Cerutti is a member of the professional choir Counterpoint; and bass Erik Kroncke is a professional opera singer. The three blended well, and the result was beautiful.
The choir was accompanied by a professional string quintet, mostly Vermont Symphony Orchestra players, and pianist Alison Cerutti, all directed by Mary Jane Austin. Her conducting approach was natural and lyrical, and her choice of repertoire was deep and elegant.
Much of the success of the Mad River Chorale is due to Austin. Although relatively new to choral directing, she is an expert vocal coach and accompanist who works regularly with groups like Opera Company of Middlebury and Upper Valley Baroque, as well as teaching. Because of the choir’s devotion to her, it is able to perform beyond its expected ability.
The Chorale also benefits from its collaboration with Cerutti, not only a collaborating accompanist, but a respected concert pianist. On top of that, Kroncke, who was just away singing the Commendatore in a production of Mozart’s “Don Giovanni” in Florida, gives the singers a voice lesson at each rehearsal he is able to attend. The Mad River Chorale is quite a team effort.
The pièce de résistance of the program, all joking aside, was “Cantique de Racine” by Gabriel Fauré. French composers, more than any, use the chorus to paint colors, helped too by the beautifully expressive language, creating beautiful washes of emotion.
Austin and the Chorale outdid themselves, managing the discipline to deliver these washes of color and emotion and color cohesively for a deeply affecting performance. Indeed, some in the audience were in tears in response to the beauty.
The concert closed with George Frederic Handel’s brilliant Coronation No. 4, “Let Thy Hand Be Strengthened.” While the performance lacked some of the rhythmic incisiveness to be really exciting, yet it was grand and lyrical.
The fine strings performing were violinists Brooke Quiggins and Mary Gibson, violist Elizabeth Reid, cellist Frances Rowell and bassist Nick Browne.
The Mad River Chorale not only programs great music, it delivers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.