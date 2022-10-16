What happens when you bring together three of the country’s stellar chamber musicians and an audience of passionate chamber music lovers? Exactly what happened Friday evening when the Chien-Kim-Watkins Trio made its Vermont duo playing two Beethoven trios at the UVM Recital Hall in Burlington — the audience exploded with its unreserved approval! (The trio played two more Beethoven trios Sunday afternoon, but I was unable to attend.)
Chien and Kim, wife and husband, are well-known to locals as artistic directors of the popular Lake Champlain Chamber Music Festival, and the Plattsburgh-bred Kim began his music career with the Vermont Youth Orchestra. The Welsh Watkins, a newcomer to Vermont, has also had a distinguished career, most recently with the renowned Emerson Quartet beginning in 2013 and ending next year when the group disbands. (Watkins is also the son-in-law of violinist and retiring artistic director of the Vermont Symphony Orchestra Jaime Laredo.)
The Beethoven trios are the bread and butter of the piano trio repertoire and represent his early middle periods, thus they are Classical in style with early Romanticism beginning to sneak in. The concert opened with the first, in E-flat Major, Op. 1, No. 1, totally Classical, and the trio played with elegance, a beautiful sound, and a natural sense of ensemble. Actually, the passion grew from restrained beginning with the opening Allegro, moving to a deeply intimate Adagio cantabile, picking up with the Scherzo and letting loose with the final Presto.
Chien is the backbone of the ensemble, combining power and sensitivity with a spot on musicality, and always refined whether a nuanced pianissimo or crowning fortissimo. Familiar to Vermont music lovers is Kim’s lyrical warmth, surefire technique and natural musicality. Also with natural musicality, Watkins plays with a focused sound that can become quite expressive when called on.
The second trio on the program, in E-flat Major, Op. 70, No. 2, was written 13 years later and begins to break from the expected. These players enjoyed the beautiful new sonorities of the opening Poco sostenuto; Allegro ma non troppo, delighted in the zippy and charming Allegretto, sang through the richly lyrical Allegretto ma non troppo, and delivered the drama of final Presto.
The audience demanded an encore and was rewarded with a virtuosic performance of the final Presto of Beethoven’s second trio, in G Major, Op. 1, No. 2.
The Chien-Kim-Watkins Trio certainly plays beautifully and has a bright future ahead. But to become one of the finest, the ensemble will need to lose some of its musical reserve and let the depths of the music loose, delivering authentic and holistic performances.
In the meantime, I expect we’ll be hearing a lot from the Chien-Kim-Watkins Trio. And that’s good news.
