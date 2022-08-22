CVCMF Review

The Central Vermont Chamber Music Festival closed its 30th season Saturday at Randolph’s Chandler Center with César Franck’s Piano Quintet. Pictured, from left, are: Arturo Delmoni, Michael Roth, Mika Sasaki, Peter Sanders and Katarzyna Bryla-Weiss.

The Central Vermont Chamber Music Festival closed its 30th season Saturday with a performance that illustrated why this is one of the best chamber music festivals in Vermont. All but one of the five players have been regulars at the summer music making at Randolph’s Chandler Center for the Arts for many years. And what made their performance Saturday of two French masterpieces and an intriguing Polish 20th century work made so compelling — and irresistible — was that they were loving it.

The major work on the program was César Franck’s Piano Quintet, a grand work that exploits the sound of the instruments. There is also something unique about how the French write for piano and strings, where the piano moves from one of the ensemble to concerto-like soloist and back as it does here. The result is an ever-changing sound palette that creates luscious drama.

