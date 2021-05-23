GREENSBORO – The Champlain Trio introduced itself and its episodic documentary film Saturday with a brilliant concert at the Highland Center for the Arts. While the concert was live-streamed on line, an invited audience of some 30 people gave it the feel of a live concert.
In unusual works by Spanish composer Joaquín Turina (1882-1949) and the Croatian Dora Pejačević (1885-1923), the newly formed Champlain Trio proved itself a worthy ensemble. The high level professional performances revealed a cohesive ensemble that could become an important part of Vermont’s musical life.
Since January violinist Letitia Quante, cellist Emily Taubl and pianist Hiromi Fukuda have been traveling the state, visiting and playing in six closed venues, performing on the stages and interviewing local arts people. This was filmed by acclaimed Barnet filmmaker Jay Craven who turned the results into “Empty Stages: Performances and Stories of Resilience,” available online through May 31.
Turina’s Trio 1933 No. 2 in B minor, Op. 76, revels in its Latin roots, as did the members of the Champlain Trio. It was certainly a great outlet for Quante’s brilliant passion balanced by Taubl’s rich lyricism all held together by Fukuda’s virtuosic grandeur. Of course, that’s oversimplifying the trio’s performance that, despite lacking some of the work’s drama, was well played, cohesive and richly rewarding.
Pejačević is a name new to most, yet this passionate Romantic is likely to become better known in this time of searching out women composers. Her 1910 Trio No. 2 in C Major, Op. 29, while not a masterpiece, proved rewarding listening as the Champlain Trio plumbed its depths and exploited its delightful virtuosity.
The trio has a decidedly Brahmsian flavor, richly dramatic in the opening Allegro con moto, and passionately virtuosic in the final Allegro risoluto. Following the Scherzo: Allegro, the restless second movement, is the slow movement, Adagio sostenuto, reminiscent of but lighter than the French Romantic César Franck.
The Champlain Trio certainly enjoyed the work’s Romanticism with a most comfortable sense of ensemble. Its performances of Mendelssohn and Brahms in the film are even more rewarding.
The Highland Center concert marked a return to where the trio’s statewide tour began in January. From there, it went on to the Essex Experience in Essex Junction, the Elley-Long Music Center in Colchester, the Flynn Center for the Arts in Burlington, South Church (home to the Northeast Kingdom Classical Series) in St. Johnsbury, and the Brattleboro Music Center.
The Champlain Trio is proving a promising professional ensemble with nearly endless possibilities. Any opportunity to hear Quante, Taubl and Fukuda perform is well worth the effort.
