Champlain Review

The Champlain Trio — violinist Letitia Quante, pianist Hiromi Fukuda and cellist Emily Taubl —performed its latest touring program Saturday at the UBM Recital Hall in Burlington.

Vermont’s Champlain Trio reached a major milestone in its two-year journey, Saturday at the University of Vermont Recital Hall in Burlington, with powerful and deeply affecting performances of masterworks by Schubert, Beethoven and Schoenberg in its program titled “Transfigured Night.” It’s not only that the playing was excellent, the ensemble was near the level aimed for by string quartets.

From the opening of Franz Schubert’s Notturno in E-flat Major, Op. 148, it was clear that this is becoming an important ensemble. Pianist Hiromi Fukuda, violinist Letitia Quante and cellist Emily Taubl are each among Vermont’s finest musicians, but together they form a focused and disciplined ensemble, each member sympathetic to the others. This was most important in Schubert’s ultra-refined and lovely nocturne. Together they delivered its gorgeous sound with virtuosity, sensitivity and a deep understanding.

