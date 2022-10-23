Vermont’s Champlain Trio reached a major milestone in its two-year journey, Saturday at the University of Vermont Recital Hall in Burlington, with powerful and deeply affecting performances of masterworks by Schubert, Beethoven and Schoenberg in its program titled “Transfigured Night.” It’s not only that the playing was excellent, the ensemble was near the level aimed for by string quartets.
From the opening of Franz Schubert’s Notturno in E-flat Major, Op. 148, it was clear that this is becoming an important ensemble. Pianist Hiromi Fukuda, violinist Letitia Quante and cellist Emily Taubl are each among Vermont’s finest musicians, but together they form a focused and disciplined ensemble, each member sympathetic to the others. This was most important in Schubert’s ultra-refined and lovely nocturne. Together they delivered its gorgeous sound with virtuosity, sensitivity and a deep understanding.
The Champlain Trio came together during the COVID pandemic. With filmmaker Jay Craven, they traveled to six “dark” arts centers around the state, performing and interviewing local arts leaders. The resulting documentary “Empty Stages” premiered on Vermont Public television in June 2021. (It can be viewed on the trio’s website www.champlaintrio.com/media)
The trio proved totally at home in the muscularity of Ludwig van Beethoven’s Trio in D Major, Op. 70, No. 1, “Ghost,” yet continuing with the same refinement of the Schubert. From beginning to end, they played with barely restrained passion unleashing the masterpiece’s power. In particular, the slow movement, Largo assai e con brio, was so beautifully and intensely introspective, it was riveting.
For the second part, the trio took a novel approach to Arnold Schoenberg’s 1899 “Verklärte Nacht” — “Transfigured Night” — projecting reflections of Vermont nights by fine photographers during the 30-minute-plus performance. The featured artists were Emir Horozovic, Michelle Leftheris, Caleb Kenna and Bernhard Wunder.
The trio employed an arrangement of the string sextet for piano trio by Eduard Steuermann, one of Schoenberg’s students. Interestingly, the arrangement came across much more traditionally Romantic than the original sextet.
The arrangement also plopped the yeoman’s amount of work on the pianist, and Fukuda delivered with a beautiful virtuosity and flair. Quante and Tauble added their natural lyricism for a richly sensual performance. Although this was the least refined of the three works, it was masterful and powerful.
Where will the Champlain Trio go next, and how far? Its future seems promising and possibilities nearly endless.
Actually, we know the Champlain Trio’s next big project: Fukuda, Quante and Taubl will be the soloists in Beethoven’s “Triple” Concerto with the Vermont Philharmonic, conducted by Lou Kosma in 2023, Feb. 11 at the Elley-Long Music Center in Colchester, and Feb. 12 at the Barre Opera House.
Vermont has long needed its own ensembles of the level of the Champlain Trio.
