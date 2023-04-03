Pianist Claire Black certainly was in her element playing Clara Schumann’s hyper-Romantic variations on a theme by Bellini Sunday afternoon at the Richmond Free Library. She employed a substantial technique with unrelenting passion to deliver a truly exciting performance.
Black, who lives and teaches in Burlington, is touring her latest program, “Song & Dance, Part 2,” around the state, with Montpelier, Burlington and online performances remaining. She is perhaps best known as the pianist of the now-defunct Stellaria Trio, but continues to perform regularly with Barn Opera, the Blanche Moyse Chorale and the Burlington Choral Society, as well as solo.
Another highlight of the program were the second pair of Nocturnes, No. 4 in A Major and No. 11 in B-flat Major, by John Field, the Irish pianist-composer credited as the “inventor of the nocturne.” Black delivered the lyricism and heart of these subtly and affecting nocturnal gems.
Two Field nocturnes Black performed earlier in the program were beautiful and played from the heart but weren’t quite as successful. Interestingly, from the opening of the program, Black’s rhythm took a while to become truly steady. This was hardly discernible, likely unheard by most audience members, but breaths and pauses that deviated slightly from the pulse of the music and made the performance less whole.
Still, Black’s performance of the concert’s opener, the Allegretto form Franz Schubert’s Three Piano Works, D. 946, the masterpiece of the program, was certainly beautiful with her warm lyricism. Although the first part could have used more a bit more variation in approach, this is a work of luscious joy.
Black proved to have a real ear for ethnic color. She delivered the salty Hungarian flavor in Nos. 7-15 of Béla Bartók’s 15 Hungarian Peasant Songs. And No. 9 “Polenesa” of the 12 “Piezas características” Op. 92, by Spanish composer Isaac Albéniz was full of Latin sun and drama.
Still, it was in Clara Schumann’s aforementioned “Variations de concert sur la cavatine du Pirate de Bellini,” Op. 8, that Black truly shone. This is very German virtuosic and pianistic work, not stylistically unlike the work of the composer’s husband Robert Schumann. Black delivered the rhapsody and power with a controlled passion that made the performance a joy.
Black is a fine young pianist well-worth hearing.
