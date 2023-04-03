Claire Black Review
Burlington pianist Claire Black after performing her program, “Song & Dance: Part 2,” Sunday at the Richmond Free Library.

 Jim Lowe / Staff photo

Pianist Claire Black certainly was in her element playing Clara Schumann’s hyper-Romantic variations on a theme by Bellini Sunday afternoon at the Richmond Free Library. She employed a substantial technique with unrelenting passion to deliver a truly exciting performance.

Black, who lives and teaches in Burlington, is touring her latest program, “Song & Dance, Part 2,” around the state, with Montpelier, Burlington and online performances remaining. She is perhaps best known as the pianist of the now-defunct Stellaria Trio, but continues to perform regularly with Barn Opera, the Blanche Moyse Chorale and the Burlington Choral Society, as well as solo.

