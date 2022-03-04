There’s not much more glorious than a full-throated pipe organ going full force. And that’s exactly how Alastair Stout ended his Ash Wednesday recital at the Brattleboro arts center Epsilon Spires — grand and glorious J.S Bach.
That was the finale of his program “Wondrous Love,” a fascinating musical journey “through Lent to Easter.”
Stout, minister of music at Rutland’s Grace Congregational Church and a native of the United Kingdom’s Shetland, was performing as part of the Epsilon Spires Lunchtime Pipe Organ Series. The arts center, formerly a Baptist Church, is home to a 1906 three-manual (keyboard) Estey organ — manufactured in Brattleboro by the Estey Organ Company (1852-1953).
Stout’s hour-long program — seemingly too short — opened with a strange and virtuosic early Baroque piece, the great Praeludium in E minor by the Danish-German composer Nicolaus Bruhns (1665-1697). Almost a fantasy, as soon as it seemed to be going one way, it made a radical turn in another direction.
Stout used the work to showcase the organ and his own and substantial technique. Constantly switching stops (sets of pipes) he elicited sounds imaginatively to create variety as well as a dramatic arc in this early music.
Stout is also an accomplished composer as his Five Pieces — he called them reflections — represented a subtle variety in their own journey. Intrada, both intimate and rich, offered promise for trip. Chorale was softly reassuring, moving into quiet dissonance, returneing to its initial security.
The glorious Canzona was warm and lyrical with unexpected passages, like flitting fairies, emanating delightfully. The Trumpet Voluntary, with its modern take on the Baroque, demanded attention. (Stout said that he did not use the organ’s trumpet stop because it was out of tune.) The fast-paced Corrente — with its set of Philip Glass-style repetitions — brought this charming and colorful trip to a close.
The 20th century American composer isn’t usually thought of in terms of organ, but Stout certainly remedied that. “Wondrous Love” — obviously the source of the program’s title — is a set of variations on an early American shape note theme. The melody was familiar, though I couldn’t identify it, and the variations ranged from soft complexity to brilliant and jazzy to warm dissonance — yes, there is such a thing.
All these fine works led to an exquisite two-part finale. First was an organ arrangement of Barber’s famed Adagio for Strings (itself an arrangement of a string quartet movement). Stout’s sublime performance delivered the deep and moving introspection of this masterpiece, never rushing the subtly colored haunting lines, always maintaining the intensity, tearing at the heart strings. There was a poignant hush before the applause.
Following the Barber could be a problem, but not for the grandeur of J.S. Bach. And Stout delivered that glory with virtuosity and flair with the Fantasia in G Major, BWV 572. With a combination of apt registrations (stops, or groups of stops) and subtle rhythmic control, he built to a church-shaking grandeur before embarking on sheer virtuosity. It was as exciting it was moving.
Organ recitals are uncommon in Vermont, and Stout’s deeply rewarding performance makes one wonder why.
Epsilon Spires is to be congratulated on its imaginative programming. On main street in downtown Brattleboro, the beautifully renovated church also hosts visual arts, theater, film and all sorts of other events. One specialty is organ-accompanied silent films. It’s well worth a visit.
jim.lowe @timesargus.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.