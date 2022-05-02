When is a band concert not a band concert? When it’s the Vermont Philharmonic woodwinds and brass performing Ralph Vaughan Williams’ 1923 English Folk Song Suite. Music Director Lou Kosma conducted his excellent players, augmented by several guests, in this delightful British “pastoral” music Saturday at the Highland Center for the Arts in Greensboro.
The March “Seventeen Come Sunday,” Intermezzo “My Bonny Boy” and “March “songs from Somerset” may have sounded familiar, with their charming melodies and rich colors, and sophisticated writing, but it was unlike any band concert you’ve heard. Notable in the excellent performance was principal trumpet Jim Duncan. The program was repeated Sunday at the Barre Opera House, the Philharmonic’s home, and it was just as good.
The weekend’s performances mark the Philharmonic’s return to the concert stage after a two year hiatus due to the COVID pandemic. It is not only the state’s oldest community orchestra it is the best.
I attended both performances as the soloists were different in the Andante from Jacques Ibert’s 1934 Flute Concerto. At the Greensboro concert, Logan Crocker, a Colchester High School senior and this year’s winner of the Philharmonic’s annual Borowicz Scholarship, proved a very fine flutist. His playing was marked by a warm lyricism and a beautiful sound that fit this most ethereal work. Crocker was recently accepted by Indiana University, home of one of the country’s best music schools.
The Ibert Concerto, interestingly, was written for an eventual Vermonter. Marcel Moyse, considered by many to be the greatest flutist of all time, moved to West Brattleboro in 1949 where he helped found Marlboro Music Festival and taught until his death in 1984 at the age of 96. (He was the father of flutist-pianist-composer Louis Moyse who died in Montpelier in 2007.)
As Crocker was booked to play with the Vermont Youth Orchestra Sunday, he was replaced by his teacher, Laurel Ann Maurer, the Philharmonic’s principal flutist. Maurer, who lives in Barre with her husband, composer David Gunn, is one of the state’s finest flutists, but this performance was particularly inspired. With her brilliant but sensual sound, she played with a restrained passion that made her singing line truly compelling. It would be a pleasure to hear her perform the entire concerto.
The first half of the program was delightful, but it was in the second half that the Philharmonic became a real symphony orchestra. Granted, Johannes Brahms’ brooding Symphony No. 2 in D Major, Opus 73 is a bit out of the range of a community orchestra, but Kosma and the Philharmonic made music of it. And it had the sound of great Brahms.
Not surprisingly, Saturday’s performance wasn’t as convincing as Sunday’s. Saturday, after the beautiful introduction of the horns the strings were a bit tentative. Still their confidence grew throughout the work. On Sunday, the strings were much more confident. The finale of the opening Allegro non troppo in both performances was quite exciting.
Both performances achieved the richness of the second movement, another Allegro non troppo, while both slow movements, Allegro non troppo (quasi andantino), were exquisitely beautiful. And the ending of both finales, Allegro con spirito, was downright exciting.
Brahms Second proved a worthwhile risk (though it might be worth coming back to it in a few years). The Vermont Philharmonic is back.
