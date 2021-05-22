Marlboro Music Festival opened ticket sales to the public for its 2021 season of in-person indoor concerts — but it didn’t look as if that could happen.
“You wouldn’t believe how eager our musicians are to get back together, not just from the musical standpoint but from our community standpoint,” explains Brian Potter, Marlboro’s communications director. “We’re doing all we can to get the music playing again.”
Marlboro Music Festival will present public concerts (with limited seating) at 8 p.m. Saturdays and 2:30 p.m. Sundays July 17-Aug. 15 (Aug. 14 and 15 are sold out) at Person’s Auditorium on its Marlboro campus.
But public concerts have never been the primary focus at what many consider the world’s foremost chamber music festival. In 1951, two ensembles of renowned immigrant musicians, the Busch-Serkin Trio — violinist Adolf Busch, cellist Hermann Busch and pianist Rudolf Serkin — and the Moyse Trio — flutists Marcel and Louis Moyse and violinist Blanche Honegger — brought young musicians to the Marlboro College campus to share their passion for chamber music. Currently, pianists Mitsuko Uchida and Jonathan Biss are co-artistic directors.
Since 1951, generations of the world’s most respected musicians have come together in this rural Vermont town, where the young learn from the veterans, and the veterans often benefit from the inspiration of youth. Marlboro’s original formula brings young instrumentalists and singers, some already with solo careers, to work and perform side by side with some of the world’s foremost chamber music artists. With unlimited rehearsal time, only those works deemed “ready” are chosen for public performance.
Unusually, at Marlboro, the performances play second fiddle to rehearsing, something that the COVID-19 pandemic underscored. Of course, like nearly all its brethren, last year’s festival didn’t happen. The first step was when Marlboro announced in early April that the musicians would return — leaving the question of public concerts open pending developments in the pandemic situation.
“We have a whole process with the artists arriving,” Potter said. “We’re expecting all of our musicians and staff to be fully vaccinated prior to getting there. We’ll have a testing program in place when they arrive to make sure everyone is safe and nobody is bringing anything along.”
With some 75 musicians in residence, even the question of individuals’ comings and goings becomes important in keeping the campus safe.
“We always like to have the lion’s share of the artists here for the entire summer, but especially in recent years that’s become more difficult,” Potter said. “Some might have a different gig elsewhere, where for 72 hours they come and go. We can generally work around that for the rehearsal process, but not so much right now. Getting on a plane, going across the country and coming back isn’t ideal right now. There are certain things like that logistically that we have to adapt to.”
Foremost is to bring the musicians to Marlboro safely to be able to play music together.
“We’re such am international community,” Potter said. “Depending on where folks are coming from, there are vast differences in vaccinations and ability to travel. The visa travel element has been quite something to navigate. It has impacted some individual’s ability to participate. It’s one of those things we’re working and remaining hopeful on.”
Housing of the musicians remains similar to previous years.
“The majority of our artists are housed on campus, in cottages, cabins, dormitories,” Potter said. “Our status quo is for single rooms in general. There’ll obviously be a lot more going on from a cleaning standpoint.”
Public concerts, which were just announced, present a different set of challenges — though similar to most performing arts organizations.
“As exciting as it is to be able to welcome some part of our audience, we’re disappointed we can’t welcome the full audience,” Potter said. “We’re looking to sell about 175 tickets to each concert (out of a capacity of 625). Those seats will be unreserved and physically distanced from the stage and one another. The concerts will be somewhat shorter, and without intermission. Masks will be required.”
“We’re expecting all audience members to be fully vaccinated — we’re emphasizing that,” Potter said.
The No. 1 priority is to keep musicians and audience safe.
“We have been working closely with an infectious disease specialist to give us scientific guidance,” Potter said.
Marlboro will lose money from reduced ticket sales.
“Certainly, we’re going to be losing the lion’s share of our ticket income, which is not ideal,” Potter said. “But the No. 1 mission is not the concerts. In a typical summer, we’re deriving a small portion of our budget relative to other organizations.”
Helping is the fact that the audience has been supportive of Marlboro’s artist assistance fund.
“Particularly over the last year, we’ve committed to supporting our artists through this (pandemic),” Potter said. “This past summer, for example, we wanted to provide the support that they would ordinarily get if they had been here.”
For those unable to purchase to tickets, there might be another way to enjoy the music at Marlboro.
“We are expecting to hold free open rehearsals throughout the summer,” Potter said. “That will allow us to welcome more of our friends and audience members. We expect tickets to sell out quickly, so this will allow us to give opportunities to hear music during the week in the concert hall. Each week, we’ll have a list of what rehearsals are publicly available.”
