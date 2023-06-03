‘At its core, the festival is about providing our entire community the opportunity to share great music together,” states the Flynn on its website page for the Burlington Discover Jazz Festival.
An institution in the Green Mountain State, the festival celebrates its 40th anniversary with a five-day soirée — half the duration of its 10-day run in previous years — that almost entirely features free performances throughout Burlington on June 7-11.
The impressive lineup includes the likes of sax titan Kamasi Washington, Grammy and Tony award-winning jazz vocalist Dee Dee Bridgewater and the Memphis Soulphony, Zambian-born rapper and singer-songwriter Sampa the Great, soul singer Cory Henry, Zambian rock band Witch, Grammy-winning multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter Meshell Ndegeocello, lauded Los Angeles singer-songwriter Georgia Anne Muldrow, Chilean-born saxophonist Melissa Aldana and the storied Sun Ra Arkestra, among other artists.
Noteworthy Vermont-based additions include Saturn People’s Sound Collective, Fattie B presents Gumbo, Purple: A Tribute to Prince featuring Craig Mitchell, and a Main Street Block Party featuring the Joe Moore Band, Mal Maiz and the Joe Davidian’s Trumpet Titans Tribute Band.
Ticketed shows include rising saxophonist Lakecia Benjamin — who at last year’s festival delivered a powerhouse performance with her band Soul Squad at Waterfront Park — who guest curated this year’s fest, following last year’s guest curator Michael Mwenso.
Benjamin and her band Phoenix — named after her new album, released in January — will open for fast-rising jazz singer Samara Joy on opening night at the Flynn main stage. A 23-year-old sensation, Joy recently took home Grammy Awards for Best New Artist and Best Jazz Vocal Album.
And Vermont-born, Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Myra Flynn makes her main stage debut on closing day to celebrate the release of her new EP, “Shadow Work.” Flynn brings a new show called “Roar of the Queen” that will feature an all-star Vermont lineup that includes Phish bassist Mike Gordon, saxophonist Dave Grippo, saxophonist Joe Moore — who played the first jazz fest in 1984 — Sage Horsey, guitarist Nick Cassarino and the Lake Champlain Mass Choir.
The Vermont Comedy Club will once again transform into an after-hours jazz lounge called Big Joe’s, in honor of legendary Burlington saxophonist “Big Joe” Burrell.
This year, as part of a partnership between the Flynn and Jazz at Lincoln Center, the venue will host “some of the best emerging jazz artists in the country every night,” according to an April news release. Each evening will culminate in “an open jam session where local and visiting musicians can sit in together and play into the night and early morning.”
“I know everyone is going to be buzzing about the jam-packed five days, full of jazz legends, leading lights of the modern scene, and hot rising artists who are pushing the genre forward,” says Benjamin in the release. “This 40th anniversary is going to be a real party.”
Here’s a look at some noteworthy shows:
esday, June 7
Flynn main stage, 7 p.m. $49-$79
Thursday, June 8
Saturn People’s Sound Collective — The 22-piece ensemble led by Plainfield trumpeter and composer Brian Boyes released a self-titled album in November.
Top of the Block on Church Street, 5 p.m. Free
Georgia Anne Muldrow — The lauded vocalist and electronic musician returns to the festival for the first time since 2015.
Top of the Block on Church Street, 6 p.m. Free
Meshell Ndegeocello — The Grammy Award-winning multi-instrumentalist and singer-songwriter performs in support of her Blue Note Records debut, “The Omnichord Real Book,” scheduled for release June 16.
Top of the Block on Church Street, 8 p.m. Free
Sun Ra Arkestra — The legendary ensemble is now led by 99-year-old saxophonist and longtime member Marshall Allen.
Top of the Block on Church Street, 9:15 p.m. Free
Friday, June 9
Melissa Aldana — The Chilean-born saxophonist performs in support of her 2022 album, “12 Stars,” her first for the Blue Note Records label.
Waterfront Park, 5 p.m. Free
Fattie B presents Gumbo — The Burlington hip-hop veteran, aka Bristol native Kyle Thompson, released a stellar collaborative album, “Gumbo,” in November.
Waterfront Park, 6:40 p.m. Free
Dee Dee Bridgewater and the Memphis Soulphony — The Memphis-born Grammy and Tony Award-winning jazz vocalist performs with her sizable
Memphis ensemble. Waterfront Park, 8 p.m. Free
Sampa the Great — The Zambian-born rapper and singer-songwriter, aka Sampa Tembo, performs in support of her acclaimed 2022 album, “As Above, So Below.”
Waterfront Park, 9:30 p.m. Free
Saturday, June 10
Snacktime — The Philadelphia brass band captured its infectious, high-energy sound is a 2022 live album, “Sounds From the Street.”
Waterfront Park, 5 p.m. Free
Witch — The Zambian psych-rock band performs in support of its stellar new album, “Zango,” the pioneering group’s first album in 39 years.
Waterfront Park, 6 p.m. Free
Cory Henry — The charismatic, Brooklyn-based organist is known for his rousing live performances and soul-stirring blend of jazz, funk and gospel.
Waterfront Park, 7:30 p.m. Free
Kamasi Washington — A longtime standout of L.A.’s progressive jazz scene, the monster saxophonist brings his sizable band back to the festival for the first time since 2017.
Waterfront Park, 9 p.m. Free
Sunday, June 11
Myra Flynn, “Roar of the Queen” — Vermont-born, Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter Myra Flynn makes her Main Stage debut to celebrate the release of a new five-song EP, “Shadow Work.” The event features an all-star Vermont lineup that includes Phish bassist Mike Gordon, saxophonist Dave Grippo, saxophonist Joe Moore, Sage Horsey, guitarist Nick Cassarino and the Lake Champlain Mass Choir.
Flynn main stage, 2 p.m. $25-$50
Main Street Block Party — Bands include Joe Davidian’s Trumpet Titans Tribute, Mal Maiz, Joe Moore Band, Alex Stewart and Friends, and Soundcheck: Youth Social Justice Band. 4-9 p.m.
Free
