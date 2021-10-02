MANCHESTER — The Museum of the Creative Process invites the community to the opening of its Welcome Center 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10.
The museum introduces a scientific way of looking at art. Instead of examining aesthetic qualities of isolated sculptures, canvases and images, it examines groups of artwork as formally interrelated emotions that lead predictably to conflict resolution totalities.
The exhibits introduce the unconscious as a scientific conflict resolution homeostatic innate mechanism, transforming pain and discomfort to social adjustment. They clarify the transformation as abiding by two simple phenomena of science that transforms energy from chaos to order and introduces a new unit order of the social sciences. Finally, psychology becomes a natural and a moral science.
Visitors learn about the scientific analysis of the creative process as an emotional dialectic that spontaneously leads to four alternative types of resolving conflict. Following understanding the formal theoretical premise, they tour the permanent exhibits: The 12 Murals of the Sanctuary that explore the Wizard of Oz story, The 100 canvases of the Henry Gorski Retrospective and The Sculptural Trail in the History of Love that explores the evolving roles of women and identifies how religions discovered how to improve the family institution.
The museum introduces the study of the creative process as the foundation of a concise program of emotional education. Participants study the exhibits to learn about psychology as a science, use a self-assessment to tap their own creativity for self-discovery and play Moral Monopoly, to integrate disparate religions into the Moral Science.
Thirty-four years ago on Columbus Day Weekend 1987, Dr. Albert Levis purchased The Wilburton as a forum for his ideas to turn behavior into a natural and moral science. He incorporated the inn as the Art to Science Inc. In 2001, he opened the Museum of the Creative Process. Levis is a Greek Jewish Yale-trained psychiatrist, author of “Conflict Analysis: The Formal Theory of Behavior,” “Conflict Analysis Training,” “Science Stealing the Fire of the Gods and Healing the World” and “Creativity and Power Management.”
The museum, at 257 Wilburton Drive, welcomes visitors 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday-Friday (closed Saturday). Self-guided tours are $15 and tickets must be purchased in advance. Weekend workshops offer more in-depth study.
Call 802-368-1278 or go online to www.museumofthecreativeprocess.com for reservations or information.
