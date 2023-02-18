Murder finds its way into the exclusive Orczy Club, an “inner sanctum” for women mystery writers in London. When the most successful female mystery writer of the day drops dead after dinner, the club members try to solve the case themselves — at the risk of their own lives, since obviously the murderer is one of them.

The Valley Players, the Mad River Valley’s community theater, will present “Murder by Membership Only,” Thomas Hischak all-female murder mystery-comedy, March 2-19 at the Valley Players Theater in Waitsfield.

jim.lowe@timesargus.com / jim.lowe@rutlandherald.com

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.