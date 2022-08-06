You’ll see it as soon as you walk in the door. The contrast between two artists who use bold color in vastly different ways. In one room, Pierrevy Polyte’s sun-kissed scenery and sense of building up a community sits next to Alan Jacobs’ fire and desolation in the next room.

The Chaffee Art Center’s new exhibit titled “Cultural Mosaic,” running through Sept. 9, looks at the mix of ethnic groups and cultures that coexist in society, and in the case of the two featured artists, on a very personal level.

