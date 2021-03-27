A lodger arrives at a London boarding house as news of a murderer sweeps through the city. He fits the description — but is he guilty?
Northern Stage will close its 2020-21 season with “Mud Season Mystery: The Lodger” Brenda Withers’ comic Zoom adaptation of the 1911 mystery-thriller by Marie Adelaide Belloc Loundes, April 14-May 2.
“I would describe it as murder mystery Zoom extravaganza,” Withers said of the world premiere production in a Zoom interview.
The Northern Stage production, directed by Jess Chayes, the White River Junction Equity professional company’s associate artistic director, will be performed live and involve audience participation. Five actors will perform eight shows a week live from their homes for intimate Zoom audiences who will have a chance to participate and share their theories as the mystery unfolds.
“It’s an adaptation of the classic thriller that takes into account, not just what we’re going through now with the COVID-19 pandemic, by making it into a Zoom play,” Withers said, “it (also) tries to discuss the ubiquity of murder mysteries and how from a century ago we’re similarly obsessed.
“So we’re trying to touch on that while still incorporating crazy computer antics,” she said.
“The Lodger” was based on London’s 1888 Whitechapel murders committed by Jack the Ripper. Belloc Loundes’ short story was first published in 1911 in the final edition of McClure’s Magazine. She wrote a longer version that was published as a novel by Methuen Publishing in 1913.
In the Loundes version, the Buntings, who operate an insolvent boarding house, in desperation, take in the mysterious lodger, Mr. Sleuth, who is only seen at night. Daisy, Mr. Bunting’s daughter from a previous marriage, becomes obsessed with Mr. Sleuth — while danger lurks.
The Withers version is hosted by Ronnie, a mystery fanatic. Mrs. Bunting (no Mr. Bunting) is Daisy’s aunt, but the nearly 18-year-old is an actress in a show where she is the star’s understudy. But despite the warnings of Joe, the London police detective, Daisy is obsessed with Mr. Sleuth — while danger lurks
“What makes it work for me is that it is at once a delightful transporting mystery about a spree of crimes in a time far away that lives in the cultural imagination,” Chayes said. “And simultaneously it is about suspicion in general — and how we live with that suspicion today.
“And because it works on both levels, it just fills me with questions about the world around me. That’s what makes it really work.”
This production came out of Northern Stage’s desire to create a mystery.
“What is the type of story that, even on Zoom, would absorb and entertain our audiences and bring them together?” Chayes said. “We knew from last season that Brenda is obsessed with mysteries.”
Withers is the author of “Jordan,” a comic mystery in today’s online world, which Northern Stage premiered in 2019.
On a practical level, Withers was looking for a work in the public domain.
“As soon as I heard about ‘The Lodger,’ I read it, which is a quick read. It was turned into four or five film adaptations — and an opera,” Withers said.
The playwright feels that what attracts people to this tale today is our times of strife.
“I think, for me, it was that hook of suspicion,” Withers said. “Looking at what is tearing apart the fabric of life today, I think the root is suspicion of other people — us and them — and also our ability to tell, strictly speaking, what is true.”
In adapting the book, Withers consumed many of the different versions.
“Jess and I watched different movies that were out to compare what were the universal parts of the story,” Withers said. “Also, whenever I’m working on an adaptation, I try to be a little bit of a blank slate as an audience member and say, ‘What grabbed me?’” Withers said.
“And I’m an hour-and-a-half playwright. I rarely write something longer than that.”
One of the changes Withers made, like most adaptations, was to make Daisy a showgirl, unlike the original short story or novel.
“To me there is something like a mini love letter to the theater within the play. I appreciate that deeply,” Chayes said. “At this moment, I think I’ve come to appreciate it anew.”
Unique to the Withers version is audience participation, creating a new online experience.
“We wanted to make Zoom fun,” Withers said.
“I think it will be a wonderful reprieve for the actors too,” Chayes said. “Hello, are you out there? Are you having a nice time?”
Northern Stage is aiming to create a genuine communal online experience.
“My hope is that we all feel in the same space — virtually — at the same time,” Chayes said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.