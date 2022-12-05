When the Vermont Philharmonic began its annual “Messiah” performance at St. Augustine’s Church in Montpelier Friday, something was clearly different. When the Overture of George Frederic Handel’s masterpiece began, a full horn section — perhaps a little too loudly — made itself known. And in many of the arias, still Handel’s timeless melodies, enjoyed a luscious woodwind-enhanced accompaniment. It just sounded different. (The performance was repeated at the Barre Opera House Sunday.)
In fact, Vermont’s oldest community orchestra, conducted by Lisa Jablow, had chosen to use the orchestration, K. 572, by Classical composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, a great admirer of Handel’s. The version was commissioned by a nobleman, Gottfried van Sweiten, for a performance he was presenting in Vienna. Mozart primarily added parts for an extended wind section (called “harmonie” at the time) — flutes, clarinets, French horns and trombones. It sounded familiar and it sounded different — but it sounded great!
Under Jablow’s able direction, the enlarged orchestra — now 31 pieces — gradually adapted themselves to the new sound. And so did the fine soloists and 43-voice chorus. The result was a new look at memorable work, a deeply enjoyable experience.
Jablow’s approach was traditional in tempo and phrasing — the way we like it — and the soloists mirrored that. “First up” was tenor Neil Cerutti, better known for his Gilbert and Sullivan performances at Unadilla Theatre and Counterpoint concerts. Although a bit stiff beginning the recitative “Comfort ye my people,” he soon loosened up to a most attractive lyricism with his light tenor for “Every valley,” and throughout the performance.
Next up was contralto Carolyn Dickinson, also a member of Counterpoint. She employed her warm sound to deliver the lyricism of “But who may abide the Day of his coming,” and particularly powerfully in the recitative “Behold, a virgin shall conceive.” She continued in that vein through her many parts.
Erik Kroncke, a real opera bass, exhibited his extensive professional experience in potent performances throughout. But his singing was especially effective and beautiful in his final two numbers, the haunting recitative “Behold, I tell you a mystery,” and the arresting aria “The trumpet shall sound” — and it certainly did!
Soprano Lillian Broderick is also a Unadilla Gilbert and Sullivan veteran, but has trained for and begun a solo career. Her brilliant, light and lyrical singing proved ideal for Handel, was most rewarding in the aria “Rejoice greatly, O daughter of Zion!” and the beautiful duet with Dickinson, “He shall feed His flock.”
The backbone of the performance was the unusually good Vermont Philharmonic Chorus, somewhat surprisingly so as it comes together only once a year for these two concerts. Part of the reason is that it was trained by Mary Jane Austin, director of the Mad River Chorale, and also, it includes a few professional musicians. What we got was a rich brilliant sound, mostly accurate, that delivered the power and beautiful choruses of “Messiah.”
Jablow and the members of the Philharmonic weren’t initially comfortable with the Mozart version of “Messiah,” but soon embraced it fully. The result was that this year’s “Messiah” performance was somewhat unexpected and thoroughly satisfying.
