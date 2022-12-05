Messiah Review
Tenor Neil Cerutti, right, was one of the four soloists when Lisa Jablow conducted the Vermont Philharmonic and Chorus in the Mozart version of Handel's "Messiah" Friday at St. Augustine's Church in Montpelier.

 Jim Lowe / Staff photo

When the Vermont Philharmonic began its annual “Messiah” performance at St. Augustine’s Church in Montpelier Friday, something was clearly different. When the Overture of George Frederic Handel’s masterpiece began, a full horn section — perhaps a little too loudly — made itself known. And in many of the arias, still Handel’s timeless melodies, enjoyed a luscious woodwind-enhanced accompaniment. It just sounded different. (The performance was repeated at the Barre Opera House Sunday.)

In fact, Vermont’s oldest community orchestra, conducted by Lisa Jablow, had chosen to use the orchestration, K. 572, by Classical composer Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, a great admirer of Handel’s. The version was commissioned by a nobleman, Gottfried van Sweiten, for a performance he was presenting in Vienna. Mozart primarily added parts for an extended wind section (called “harmonie” at the time) — flutes, clarinets, French horns and trombones. It sounded familiar and it sounded different — but it sounded great!

