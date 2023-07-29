‘Amadeus,” the 1984 eight Academy Award-winning Miloš Forman film, didn’t originate the idea that Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart was poisoned by his mediocre colleague Antonio Salieri, nor the 1979 Tony Award-winning Peter Schaffer Broadway hit it was based upon.

“‘Amadeus’ was such a popular movie after the stage play by Peter Schaffer, and that was inspired by the Alexander Pushkin play that inspired Rimsky-Korsakov to write an opera,” explains Mary Jane Austin. “They all stem from that work. And that came from the legend at the time that Mozart may have been poisoned by Salieri.

