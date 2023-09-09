”I don’t really know if the day will ever come
When I’ll find that peace within
But as I roll down this rugged highway
I’m closer than I’ve ever been”
So sings Grace Potter on the rollicking title track of her new album, “Mother Road,” a cathartic and unfettered record that finds the Mad River Valley native more assured than ever after a tumultuous time in her life.
Potter, who turned 40 in June, had moved to Vermont with her husband, producer Eric Valentine, and their now 5-year-old son, Sagan, two years ago during the pandemic.
Splitting her time between their home outside Los Angeles and their new home in Moretown — mere miles away from where she grew up in Fayston — Potter had suffered a miscarriage and begun treatment for clinical depression.
“There was a big piece of my heart that wasn’t ready to go back to Vermont — it all happened about 10 years earlier than I’d expected,” she says in press materials.
“California had always felt like a new beginning, a place where I was able to step into a community of like-minded weirdos, and through that first winter I started to feel trapped.”
Feeling trapped during her first winter back in her home state, Potter decided to take a series of solo cross-country road trips. Heading out on the storied Route 66 from her home in Topanga Canyon, she spent weeks crashing in roadside motels and transcribing her song ideas on the backs of postcards and motel notepads.
“I used the rental-car shortage as an excuse to go get our car in Topanga,” she says, “but the truth is, I was going to probably have a full mental breakdown if I didn’t step away from the pressure cooker of judgment I’d placed on myself and my environment.”
Within days of her first road trip in the summer of 2021 memories of past adventures began pouring forth. Potter started piecing together the stories, taking liberty with them by setting them in parallel realities and alternate timelines while keeping them rooted in the realities of her emotional experience.
She calls the new album “a reframing of my understanding of my history,” adding: “It’s an important and powerful perspective I’d never had until this record, and the heart of it is my journey to self-reliance and a sense of worthiness.”
Named after a line from the classic John Steinbeck novel, “The Grapes of Wrath,” “Mother Road” finds Potter roaring back to life in a big way.
The opening title track sets the stage in style, with a classic old-school sound that shines on Potter’s potent vocal work and evocative lyrics, twangy electric guitar by Nick Bockrath (Cage the Elephant) and buoyant keyboards by Benmont Tench — the legendary keyboardist adds his magic touch throughout the album.
“Ready Set Go” rides a super funky groove to great effect. Ditto “Good Time,” an anthemic and infectious standout with breezy backup vocals and a telling chorus: “Take me back to the good times / When I drank up life like I drink my wine / Why’s there gotta be a window in-between me / And everything and everyone I wanna see.”
“Little Hitchhiker” is a pretty and poignant centerpiece song that’s at the heart of “Mother Road,” as is the sweeping and dramatic “Lady Vagabond,” which takes the proceedings up a notch with spaghetti Western-style bravado.
Ghosts of Potter’s past appear in funky rocker “Rose-Colored Rearview” — “So hold the ghosts at bay / I can’t talk to you tonight / Go do what you do best / Run away and hide” — and especially in the loping and whimsical “All My Ghosts,” which finds Potter basically partying with them.
The closing “Masterpiece” is perhaps Potter at her finest, though. Playing piano, she serves up a soaring and freewheeling coming-of-age tale she says was inspired by daily drives past her alma mater, Harwood Union High School in Duxbury, “and having all those memories come rushing back.”
“The kids I’d grown up with were there with a million stories about me, and every story got weirder and wilder than the last,” she says. “But I love that that’s how they remembered me, and I love that I’m still living those stories out through my songs.”
Potter has also been capturing the album’s cinematic storytelling, gathering her band and a film crew from Moving Pictures Division in Waterbury to record videos for several songs at their sizable new home studio.
She also plans to create a larger project that she describes as half documentary, half fiction.
“I know now that there’s more depth to my expression,” says Potter, “and I feel ready to bring everything into focus under a much larger circus tent than I have in the past.”