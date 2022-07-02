Originally scheduled to occur two years ago and then again last summer, the “Wheels of Soul” tour finally rolls into Vermont, bringing the sizable rock ensemble Tedeschi Trucks Band and legendary Los Angeles roots-rock band Los Lobos to the Midway Lawn at Champlain Valley Expo in Essex Junction.
Tedeschi Trucks Band, a 12-piece group fronted by power guitar couple Derek Trucks and Susan Tedeschi, performs in support of an epic new four-part album series, “I Am the Moon,” two of which were recently released.
The first, “Crescent,” was released in late May while the second, “Ascension,” was released yesterday. The third and fourth albums, “The Fall” and “Farewell,” will be released in late July and August, respectively.
Each installment of “I Am the Moon” features its own album-length companion film that debuts three days before each audio release. The immersive films offer fans the chance to experience the music as the band intended, in an unbroken, communal setting.
A collaborative band effort that fuses blues, soul, funk, country, jazz and gospel, “I Am the Moon” is based on an ancient Persian poem, “The Story of Layla & Majnum” -the same love story that inspired Eric Clapton’s group Derek & the Dominoes’ classic 1971 album, “Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs.”
One of the most ambitious and expansive rock projects in recent memory, the 24-song collection is a magnum opus by one of the most compelling groups on the planet.
“Crescent,” which Rolling Stone called “one of the strongest pieces of music they’ve ever done,” finds the band firing on all cylinders.
Opener “Hear My Dear” is classic Tedeschi Trucks Band, soaring on Tedeschi’s gorgeous vocal work. Other highlights of the five-song set include the gorgeous title track (which features stellar vocals by Tedeschi and keyboardist Gabe Dixon), the soaring “Circles Around the Sun” and the epic closer “Pasaquan,” a mesmerizing 12-minute excursion into the mystic that Allman Brothers fans will surely love.
“At a time when rock itself has become a niche genre,” added Rolling Stone, “‘I Am the Moon’ feels like nothing less than one of the last cracks at a major rock-album statement: the bookend of an era, but a fitting farewell.
Los Lobos
Los Lobos performs in support of its acclaimed 2021 album, “Native Sons,” which garnered a Grammy Award – the band’s fourth – this year for “Best Americana Album.”
The band’s 17th full-length release, “Native Sons” is a 13-song set of cover songs that pays tribute to Los Angeles, the band’s longtime home base.
“The adventurous song selections make the album a celebration of diversity, and a showcase for Los Lobos’ marvelous versatility,” said the Associated Press, while the All Music Guide called it “essential listening from one of American’s greatest bands.”
Formed by four East L.A. high school grads and sons of Mexican immigrants, Los Lobos still features all four founding members: singer and guitarist extraordinaire David Hidalgo, singer and guitarist Cesar Rosas, singer and guitarist Louie Perez Jr. and bassist Conrad Lozano. And saxophonist Steve Berlin has been on board for close to 40 years.
Largely under-appreciated in the rock world despite decades of critical acclaim, the band — which Mother Jones recently called “a national treasure” — was praised as “one of rock’s most consistently impressive live acts” by the AMG, which calls Los Lobos “one of America’s truly great rock’n’roll bands.”
Opening the show is Nashville singer-songwriter Gabe Dixon, who also plays keyboards in Tedeschi Trucks Band. Dixon performs with his trio in support of his excellent new EP, “Let Me Be Your Melody,” which was released yesterday.
thomaswhuntington @hotmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.