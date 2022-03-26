One of the most compelling young artists in roots music, California-born, Nashville-based singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Molly Tuttle brings her stellar new album, “Crooked Tree,” and band, Golden Highway, to the Higher Ground Showcase Lounge on April 2.
Tuttle’s third album and first for Nonesuch Records, “Crooked Tree” was co-produced by Tuttle and bluegrass virtuoso Jerry Douglas, who also plays dobro throughout the album.
Special guests include such Americana luminaries as Gillian Welch, Margo Price, Billy Strings, Old Crow Medicine Show, West Rutland native Dan Tyminski and Sierra Hull. They join a studio band of noteworthy Nashville musicians like Ron Block on banjo and guitar, Mike Bub on upright bass and Jason Carter on fiddle.
A self-assured set of original bluegrass songs enhanced by a talented cast of Nashville musicians, “Crooked Tree” shines on Tuttle’s timeless new tunes, her own deft instrumentation and evocative vocals, and her reverence for and fresh perspective on the venerable genre.
The album marks a departure from the eclecticism of her acclaimed first two albums — “When You’re Ready,” her 2019 debut, and “… but I’d rather be with you,” her 2020 pandemic covers album made during quarantine from the bedroom of her East Nashville home — and a return to the bluegrass music she grew up with.
“I’ve felt an internal pressure to come up with a sound no one’s heard before,” says Tuttle in a news release, “but this time my intention was just to make an album that reflected the music that’s been passed down through generations in my family.”
Tuttle, 29, discovered bluegrass while growing up in northern California thanks to her father, Jack Tuttle, a multi-instrumentalist and music teacher who was taught to play by his banjo-playing father on the family’s Illinois farm before he moved to the Bay Area in 1979.
Molly, who initially played fiddle and piano as a young child, took a liking to guitar at age 8, finding inspiration in the music of seminal bluegrass artists like the Stanley Brothers and Bill Monroe that her father constantly played at home.
After high school, Tuttle headed to Berklee College of Music in Boston before moving to Nashville in 2015. Working with a diverse mix of musicians in the Americana, folk and bluegrass communities, Tuttle in 2017 became the first woman ever named Guitar Player of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association in 2017. In 2018, she was named Instrumentalist of the Year at the 2018 Americana Music Awards.
Safe to say that Tuttle captures the bluegrass spirt on “Crooked Tree.”
Opener “She’ll Change” is a breakneck bluegrass tune that celebrates femininity in style, while the classic-sounding “Flatland Girl”— featuring vocals by Margo Price — is a dusty ode to Tuttle’s Illinois farming roots.
“Dooley’s Farm,” which features guitar whiz and guest vocalist Billy Strings, is an especially catchy album highlight. Co-written by Tuttle and Ketch Secor — one of six with the Old Crow Medicine Show frontman — the tune is a reimagining of the Dillards’ bluegrass classic “Dooley,” with the moonshiner replaced by a pot farmer.
“Big Backyard,” another Secor co-write that also features Old Crow (and Douglas on dobro), is an ode to Woody Guthrie and “This Land is Your Land” that serves as an anthemic album centerpiece with singalong lyrics: “Come on out to the big backyard / It ain’t mine it ain’t yours it’s all of ours.”
The telling title track was inspired by a Tom Waits quote that Tuttle says resonated with her — “about how a crooked tree might look strange, but in the end, it’s still growing strong after all the other trees get chopped down,” she says — while “The River Knows” is a stripped-down yet potent standout that showcases her instrumental and vocal prowess.
Other highlights include the sweetly sorrowful waltz, “San Francisco Blues” (with Tyminski), the playful romp of “Side Saddle” (with Welch), and the gorgeous gem of a closer, “Grass Valley.”
The latter is a tribute to the formative bluegrass festivals she attended with her dad as a child, which fittingly features vocals by her father. The song also speaks to Tuttle’s mission in making “Crooked Tree.”
“My hope is for people to someday play these songs around the campfire at bluegrass festivals,” says Tuttle of the album.
“I’d love for people to learn the songs and play them with their friends and make them all their own. That feeling of sharing music is what I’ve always loved most about bluegrass, and that’s the feeling that I wanted to create with this album.”
Tuttle’s new band, Golden Highway, includes Bronwyn Keith-Hynes (who also plays on the album) on fiddle, Dominick Leslie (Hawktail) on mandolin, Shelby Means on bass, and Kyle Tuttle (no relation) on banjo.
Opening the show is Bella White, an up-and-coming independent country singer-songwriter who returns to Higher Ground after opening for rising Americana singer-songwriter Sierra Ferrell in November.
White, 21, who was born in Calgary and now lives in Victoria, British Columbia, performs in support of her widely lauded debut album, “Just Like Leaving.” Recorded at Guilford Sound in southern Vermont, the album was self-released in 2020 and re-released last year on Rounder Records.
Saving Country Music called White one of the “most promising up-and-coming performers in independent country music,” while Holler said she “possesses an uncanny ability to capture the delicate nuances of heartache that’s often only mastered by veterans of the trade.”
thomaswhuntington @hotmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.