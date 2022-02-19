For such a short month, February is seriously stocked with a plethora of compelling music options. Here’s a look at seven noteworthy offerings in the coming week:
Monday: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin
Led by musician and composer Damien Sneed, who toured with powerhouse singer Aretha Franklin during the latter years of her illustrious career, the multimedia tribute to the Queen of Soul also features singer Valerie Simpson, best known as half of the acclaimed Motown songwriting duo Ashford & Simpson, and an accomplished cast musicians and vocalists.
“A Tribute to Aretha Franklin: Queen of Soul” is 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21 at Fuller Hall, St. Johnsbury Academy (KCP Presents). Tickets are $15-$56 (free for students); call 888-757-5559 or go online to www.catamountarts.org
Monday: Wild Rivers
Formed in the mid-2010s at Queens University in Kingston, Ontario, Toronto-based indie-pop group Wild Rivers celebrates its long-awaited sophomore album “Sidelines,” released two weeks ago via Nettwerk.
The band’s first full-length album since its 2016 self-titled debut, “Sidelines” is a captivating 10-song set that was co-produced by the band — mid-20-year-olds Khalid Yassein (guitar, vocals, keyboards), Devan Glover (vocals) and Andrew Oliver (guitar, synths) — and Grammy-winning producer (and UVM grad) Peter Katis (The National, Interpol, Sharon van Etten).
“Resting somewhere at the nostalgic, soulful intersection of pop, folk and indie-rock, the album weaves together introspective lyrics with gorgeous, swelling instrumentation,” said Dublin magazine Hotpress. And Charlottesville newspaper C-Ville Weekly called it “a coming-of-age album that captures all the uncertainties, longings and struggles that young adulthood has to offer.”
Wild Rivers and opener Corey Harper perform at 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 21 at Higher Ground Showcase Lounge, S. Burlington. Tickets are $19 in advance, $21 day of show (all ages); call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com
Tuesday: Clem Snide
Clem Snide is the moniker of revered Israeli-born, Nashville-based singer-songwriter Eef Barzelay, who NPR called “the most underrated songwriter in the business today, with a sneakily firm grasp on poignancy and humor.”
Formed as a trio in Boston in the 1990s, Clem Snide would go on to become cult and critical favorites over the course of three decades and more than a dozen albums. One relatively recent fan is Seth Avett of celebrated roots rock group the Avett Brothers, who produced and performs on the gorgeous 2020 Clem Snide album, “Forever Just Beyond.”
The album, Clem Snide’s first in five years, followed a 10-year period of misfortunes for Barzelay, 51, a period he describes as “a rollercoaster of deep despair and amazing opportunities that somehow present themselves at the last possible second.”
“This comeback album,” said Pitchfork, “feels both charmingly at ease and refreshingly ambitious, grappling with life’s big questions over understated, easygoing production.”
Clem Snide performs at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 22 at Higher Ground Showcase Lounge, S. Burlington. Tickets are $15 in advance, $18 day of show (all ages); call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com
Wednesday: Lawrence
Led by the uber-talented sibling duo of Clyde Lawrence, 28, and Gracie Lawrence, 24, New York City soul-pop group Lawrence brings its dance-friendly, keyboard-driven pop in support of its 2021 album “Hotel TV,” released in July.
Lawrence and opener MLLN perform at 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23 at Higher Ground Ballroom, S. Burlington. Tickets are $25 in advance, $28 day of show (all ages); call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com
Thursday: Midnight North
A San Francisco four-piece group of multi-instrumentalists with songwriting roots in folk and Americana — the core trio consists of frontman Grahame Lesh (Grateful Dead bassist Phil Lesh’s son), Elliott Peck and Connor O’Sullivan — Midnight North kicks off an eight-date mini-tour of the northeast in support of its fourth album “There’s Always a Story,” released in July.
Opening the show is rising Rochester, New York singer-songwriter Mikaela Davis, 29, a classically trained harpist who performs with her band in advance of a new album that’s scheduled for release this year.
Midnight North and opener Mikaela Davis perform at 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24 at the Double E, Essex Junction. Tickets are $20 (all ages); call 802-876-7152 or go online to www.doubleevermont.com
Thursday: Sunflower Bean
Brooklyn pop-rock trio Sunflower Bean — vocalist/bassist Julia Cumming, guitarist/vocalist Nick Kivlen and drummer Olive Faber — kicks off its four-month tour Thursday at Higher Ground Showcase Lounge in advance of its sophomore album “Headful of Sugar,” scheduled for release May 6 on Mom + Pop.
The album is a follow-up to the group’s acclaimed 2018 sophomore album “Twentytwo in Blue,” which the band described as “an ode to the fleeting innocence of youth.” And while Sunflower Bean has been known for its eclectic rock aesthetic, the band says it didn’t look to the rock canon for inspiration on “Headful of Sugar.”
“We worked quickly and passionately in primary colors, following only our instinct of what inspired us in the moment,” says Kivlen in a new release. “We weren’t precious about anything — there was a gleeful anarchy.”
Philadelphia freak-pop band Empath and rising Burlington singer-songwriter Lily Seabird open the show.
Sunflower Bean and openers Empath and Lily Seabird perform at 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24 at Higher Ground Showcase Lounge, S. Burlington. Tickets are $17 in advance, $20 day of show (all ages); call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com
Feb. 26: Brian Fallon
Best known as the frontman for former standout rock band the Gaslight Anthem, lauded New Jersey singer-songwriter Brian Fallon has released three acclaimed solo albums. His latest is the acoustic-leaning and introspective “Local Honey,” released in 2020 on Thirty Tigers. American Songwriter called the album “his highest achievement to date.”
Brian Fallon & the Howling Weather and openers Worriers and hurry perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26 at Higher Ground Ballroom, S. Burlington. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 day of show (all ages); call 888-512-7469 or go online to www.highergroundmusic.com
