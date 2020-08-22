For the past five years the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival has taken place in the scenic Vermont town during August, drawing film fans and filmmakers from around the country, to be part of exciting new work and dynamic Q&A sessions following the screenings. More than 80 directors, producers, writers and cinematographers from around the world attended last year’s festival.
“We’re so nicely situated in downtown Middlebury with five venues within walking distance,” said Artistic Director Jay Craven. “And a big part of the pleasure of the festival is seeing these movies with other people, and then connecting and going out to lunch, and hanging out on the steps and going to the food trucks and meeting new people and the filmmakers.”
So in March when the realization hit that an in-person festival would most likely not be possible this year, “The disappointment was pretty big for us,” Craven said.
“We had collected films, our submission window opened the first week of January, so that process was well underway,” said Producer Lloyd Komesar. But then South by Southwest in Austin, Texas, canceled, one of the biggest festivals in the country, and “that set in motion a lot of reflection in the film festival world.”
“The notion of an online festival was still in formation out there, and we were not sure that we would do it at first,” said Craven.
Many other festivals cancelled, but the Nantucket Film Festival was one that opted for an online version, which caught the attention of Craven and Komesar.
“All these filmmakers applied to our festival and it would be a huge disappointment to them to have them their films, that took in some cases 10 years to make, just out on a limb with no place to show for them,” Craven said. “So we started to figure out how to put together the online festival.”
A platform was created with a company called CineSend and from Aug. 27 through Sept. 3, you can screen the sixth annual Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival in the comfort of your own home with the click of a button. This year’s festival showcases 26 feature films and 33 shorts, plus pre-recorded Zoom Q&As with Craven and many of the filmmakers.
“For people that may not know what it’s like to navigate an online festival, we can assure people that this is user-friendly,” Craven said. “I think people will enjoy the experience.”
Last Friday, Craven recorded a Zoom Q&A for the film “Desert One” by Barbara Kopple, a festival regular with two Academy Awards to her credit. Her new film follows the failed rescue mission of Iranian hostages who were taken captive in 1980, and Kopple brought one of the hostages held in Iran to the Q&A with Craven, who said, “It was a pretty dramatic conversation.”
“The Q&As Jay did are very diverse and it allows us to be more expansive in the additional content that we bring, to create something as robust as possible,” Komesar said.
Among the other standout films this year, “Finding Ying Ying” by Director Jenny Shi, about a young woman who comes to the United States from China for college, and after two weeks on campus, disappears. Her family and boyfriend come over from China to find her, or what happened to her.
“It’s one of the most brilliant cross-cultural films I’ve seen,” Komesar said.
Another, called “Life in Synchro” follows a team of synchronized ice skaters who have been struggling to get recognition from the Olympics for years. Craven called it a “fascinating, fun, entertaining film.”
And “Jimmy Carter Rock and Roll President” looks at the impact of rock ’n’ roll on the presidential campaign of Jimmy Carter, including his relationships with Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash and many others.
The Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival is a juried competition with awards for Best Feature Narrative and Best Feature Documentary, among others, with the end goal to offer a level playing field to new and emerging voices in independent filmmaking, and to offer audiences a chance to see them.
“We have made every effort to remain completely true to our mission, which is to showcase great work by first and second time filmmakers,” Komesar said. “We have honorees and returning honorees, and at the core of it are these films that we were really privileged to get and put on this platform so people can see them. Despite the challenges of mounting a festival online and the uncertainties of who will watch it, we’re doing our thing, because it works.”
And after Sept. 3, a new kind of model for the festival may have emerged for the future.
“There’ll be a lot for us to look at after the festival is over,” Craven said, “and maybe there’s something we learn out of all of this that’s worth carrying forward.”
There are several ways to access the festival, including mobile, tablet and laptop, as well as through television with Apple TV 4K, or Roku, using the MNFF6 app. Directions for each are at middfilmfest.org
