What do you do when the script that you’ve written for your life suddenly changes? How do you graciously go to plan B? That’s the question Phil Wall’s documentary “The Book Keepers” asks, sharing a very personal but universal and accessible truth, regardless of context.

“The Book Keepers” is one of the films you can see in the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival 2023 Vermont Tour March 23 to 26 and April 1, with four top films from its 2022 festival traveling to seven towns across the state.

janellefaignant@icloud.com

