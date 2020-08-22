In about a year, you will likely see it on PBS, but from Aug. 27 through Sept. 3, the new documentary “For the Love of Rutland” will be available to Vermonters through the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival online.
On a large scale the film is about the deep-seated issues in many parts of the country, including the opioid epidemic, income inequality and racism. But Jennifer Maytorena Taylor’s documentary puts a face to those issues, focusing on the humanity behind them.
A Mill River Union High School graduate, Taylor spent her elementary and high school years in Rutland, having moved from Los Angeles, where most of her family is from, and where she currently lives. She returned to Rutland in 2016 and started taking her camera around, spending time in the northwest neighborhood, and the new park on Baxter Street, a neighborhood with a rough reputation. Enter Stacie Griffin, 39, a recovering opiate addict who lives nearby and approached Taylor about what she was doing.
“She actually started cleaning off the playground equipment,” Taylor recalled. “And I asked her, ‘Why are you doing that?’ And she said, ‘Well we just got this beautiful new park, we should take care of it.’ And I thought, here’s somebody who cares about her community.”
“Stacie is part of so many millions of people who got caught by the greed of the pharmaceutical companies,” Taylor said. Griffin is open about her financial struggles and use of doctor-prescribed Suboxone. The film follows her day-to-day life, during the time former mayor Chris Louras made the controversial decision to welcome Syrian refugee families to Rutland.
The chance encounter of meeting Griffin at Baxter Street Park that day turned out to be a moment of kismet, as Taylor had been looking for someone like Stacie to explore the larger issues through the lens of someone personally affected by them.
“I was also looking for somebody who didn’t align with either the pro or con side on the refugee issue,” Taylor said. “It seemed people were very fixed in their opinions, and Stacie hadn’t made up her mind, so she seemed like someone that might take us on a journey of thinking through a lot of different questions.” In particular, “How economic justice and racial justice could be talked about together more effectively — that remains my hope for the film,” Taylor said.
After Rolling Stone magazine ran its 2014 cover story “The New Face of Heroin,” singling out Rutland, Taylor says she and many others saw it as sensationalist coverage. The image that ran on the cover was a can of Vermont maple syrup, but in place of the horse-drawn sled was an illustration of a solitary man, injecting heroin surrounded by sap trees.
“I saw that the over-blown coverage was hurting people’s feelings very deeply,” Taylor said. “What happened to Rutland happened all over the country with the advent of oxycodone and OxyContin. I thought, wouldn’t it be great to tell that story more internally?”
Griffin’s initial reaction when asked to be in the film she said was, “Terrified. But at the same time I knew that the real story of Rutland needed to get out, that, yes, there’s a struggle, but that we’re human just like the next person.”
Her candor is a big part of what gives the film its heart, but Griffin said it took some time to get to that point.
“I wasn’t so open in the beginning,” she said. “It took some time to really get comfortable, but I did know that honesty and openness was key.”
“You really have to build up a relationship and Jennifer is amazing at doing that,” field producer Jim Sabataso said. “She listens and engages people in such a way that it builds trust, and that’s what makes her work so good.”
“We spent a lot of time with Stacie without a camera before we started filming, just hanging out with her and talking and listening to her,” he added. “There were some days we would spend hours hanging out in Baxter Street park with Stacie on her daily routine, as much as she’d let us, and we wouldn’t roll a minute of film.”
“I think it starts with someone like myself,” Griffin said about affecting change. “Who lives in poverty, who is a fourth generation welfare recipient who broke the cycle, who is an opiate addict who is now clean, to be heard. I think until we’re listened to, it’s not going to change.”
“Stacie’s got such a big heart, and so much compassion,” Sabataso said. “She gave me a perspective on this community I was not exposed to, and it was really humbling.”
“It doesn’t matter if you’re a doctor or a lawyer or a cashier at Jiffy Mart like I am, addiction hits everyone,” Griffin said. “It could be opiates, it could be alcoholism, it could be food, it could be sex. ... I’m sure someone (you) know is affected by some sort of addiction. It’s sad but it is the reality.”
“I think we make a lot of assumptions around people like Stacie,” Taylor said. “That they are not interested or supportive of any kind of diversity or change, which clearly wasn’t the case with Stacie, or they’re lazy and just looking for hand-outs. I thought they were really missing her humanity and complexity.”
Throughout the film are familiar sights to those who grew up in Rutland, like the annual demolition derby and long-running establishments like Gill’s Delicatessen, that help tie together the deep love of our hometown that many people who live here feel, with the stark reality of some of its residents like Griffin who are often overlooked.
“People will see things that are familiar,” Taylor said, “but sometimes you want to show what’s familiar (in a way) that makes somebody think about what’s underneath what they see. That was a lot of my desire in focusing the story so much on Stacie.”
“We tried to represent in a way that was open, that you hopefully don’t judge Stacie that she still needs the Suboxone,” Taylor said. “We wanted to make sure we didn’t demonize or stigmatize people who do medically assisted treatment because for some people it’s physiologically the only way they can move forward.”
“The main thing is I think the film is pretty honest and it might piss people off in the community a little bit that we show some hard things about their town,” Taylor said. “So I just hope if anybody sees it from the community that they understand we did it out of love, to tell the truth.”
Under normal circumstances Taylor had planned to show it at schools and have conversations to work through what it brought up for audiences.
“Because I’m really interested in sparking conversation,” she said, “around how people engage with each other even if they have radically different ideological standpoints. Giving in to the polarization that we’re in I think is really dangerous.”
“People have seen me and Jennifer running around the community the last three years with our cameras and I think a lot of people are curious to see it,” Sabataso said. “It’s a really beautiful and powerful story.”
“For the Love of Rutland” is available to Vermont residents only through MNFF6 Online, the Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival, Aug. 27-Sept. 3.
Editor’s note: Jim Sabataso is a reporter for the Rutland Herald.
janellefaignant @gmail.com
