When Barry Levinson directed his first film 40 years ago, a thoughtful comedy/drama about growing up that was criticized for not having a plot, it didn’t look as if it would launch his prolific ensuing career. It looked like the film that might end it.
“When I did ‘Diner,’ the studio looked at me like I’d done a film in another language,” Levinson said years ago. “The movie was so bad in their minds that they thought, ‘It’s impossible to even fix it,’ so they left it alone and tried to bury the film instead. And that turned out to be the saving grace.”
Millions of movie-goers disagreed with the studio and the film “Diner” earned Levinson an Oscar nomination. He went on to make over 40 films, including “Rain Man,” “Good Morning, Vietnam” and “Bugsy.”
“The first decade and a half he put out stellar work,” said Middlebury New Filmmakers Festival Producer Lloyd Komesar. “We selected five, going back to the beginning.”
“The MNFF Sunset Series at Swift House Inn: Five Nights with Barry Levinson” begins at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1 with “Diner,” starring ’80s superstars Steve Guttenberg, Kevin Bacon and Ellen Barkin.
“(We’re going) back to the ’80s and even a little earlier and do a conscious look back,” Komesar said. “With this series we’re trying to cultivate a certain nostalgia for brilliant film.”
Several of Levinson’s films are semi-autobiographical, set in Baltimore in the 1960s where he grew up.
“We wanted to emphasize a couple of pictures that capture his boyhood and adolescence leading to adulthood in his hometown,” Komesar said.
“Tin Men,” starring Richard Dreyfuss, Danny DeVito and Barbara Hershey, will screen Wednesday, Aug. 2. “Wag the Dog,” starring Dustin Hoffman, Robert De Niro, Anne Heche and Dennis Leary, screens Thursday, Aug. 3. On Friday, Aug. 4 “Bugsy,” starring Warren Beatty and Annette Benning, will play. And the series ends with “The Natural,” Saturday, Aug. 5, starring Robert Redford, Robert Duvall, Glenn Close and Kim Basinger. All films start at 7:30 p.m. and take place under the tent at the historic Swift House Inn, which will offer barbecue picnic dinners for purchase beforehand and a cash bar on the lawn adjacent to the tent.
“We’re finishing with ‘The Natural,’ one of Robert Redford’s most luminous roles,” Komesar said, “a film that incorporates elements that are often used today about magical reality that seemed so vibrant and different at the time.”
All the movies in the series were nominated for Academy Awards and Komesar said the summer series always focuses on one iconic personality.
“The summer of ’21 we began with a series of five films by Martin Scorsese,” Komesar said. “It was very popular. Swift House Inn served food, people brought picnic blankets and sat out on the lawn before the screenings and we decided this is good, we should continue this.”
Matthew Robinson, owner of Swift House Inn, previously spent 30 years in the film industry and said, “I thought it was a great idea,” when he was approached about hosting the series three years ago. “Great way to meet a lot of the community, and this was something right in our wheelhouse.”
“I very much appreciate this partnership because it provides a beautiful setting and lovely food. This is what makes the event so friendly and memorable,” Komesar said.
“(It’s) an opportunity to see films that you saw maybe 30 years ago and always wanted to see again,” he added. “A film that perhaps is lodged in (your) memory as one of the sweetest or most engaging films (you) ever saw and never got around to seeing again. It’s a good opportunity to do so in a nice setting with food and friends. That’s what the MNFF Sunset Series at Swift House Inn is all about.”
