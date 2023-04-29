In Bess Wohl’s 2015 comedy “Small Mouth Sounds,” six strangers confront internal demons, profound and absurd, at an upstate New York meditation retreat in the quiet of the woods. There’s one catch: They must remain silent.
“It spoke to me,” explains Muelissa Lourie, artistic director of Middlebury Acting Company.
“I thought, wow, this would be such an interesting play to work on, an interesting challenge with so much happening nonverbally. And I liked the whole premise of a silent retreat, and people who are in a lot of pain, all of whom are in very vulnerable places, and to see what comes out of the crucible almost. I wanted to do it.”
And she is doing it.
Directed by Lourie, MAC, Town Hall Theater’s resident professional theater company, will present the Vermont premiere of “Small Mouth Sounds” May 4-7.
Wohl said her play was inspired by her stay at a silent meditation retreat at the Omega Institute in upstate New York.
“Like that retreat, much of the action of the play happens without words,” she said. “Because of that, I have provided extensive character descriptions to help the actors and director navigate the play and provide texture and depth to what they do. The audience will always be able to follow the main story lines but should also have a little bit of room to make — and revise — their own assumptions about who the characters are.”
“The audience has a wonderful puzzle to solve, a test of our emotional intelligence as we begin to understand each character’s complicated story and the reasons for why they do what they do,” Lourie said.
Critics have called “Small Mouth Sounds” a satire, but Lourie said she thinks they are missing the point.
“It’s not really a satire,” she said. “It’s completely straight-up. And the humor comes, not from being satirical but from just the awkwardness and strangeness of some of the stuff that happens. To me, the humor is situational and character-driven, it’s not really satire.”
Lourie cites the character of the teacher — heard but not seen —who seems to be ridiculous at times.
“But when you work on it and play it, and do some research, and listen to other gurus, it’s really not that out of line,” Lourie said. “It may be poking gentle fun at the whole self-help industry. The whole idea that you’re going to go somewhere and suddenly discover peace and enlightenment is kind of silly. But what you find is that people are better off when they’re trying to connect with one another. The healing that does happen has to do with people connecting, reaching outward.
“I think that comes across in the story of the play,” Lourie said.
Lourie also was attracted by the challenge of staging it.
“How are we going to make this beautiful, the same way it is meant to be?” she said. “There’s a lot of visual and sound elements. I was working with the imagery of impermanence. Things kind of coalesce and they dissolve, and then they coalesce and dissolve. I think it’s going to be a beautiful sensory experience — that’s what I’m hoping.”
Because of the minimal dialogue, rehearsing the actors was the biggest challenge.
“At first, we were ‘Whoa! What is this?’” Lourie said. “You start out with the action, not the lines. So, it’s completely backwards. It’s like: This character does this, this and this, so what are they thinking? Why are they doing it? What would they say if they could talk?
“So, we actually did that,” she said. “Sometimes the actors would be lost or confused. What am I doing? So just speak out your inner monologue, so you can see what it is you’re doing. And then take away the words again. So it’s been a really interesting process.”
The play has attracted some of central Vermont’s best professional actors: Andrew Cassel, Chris Caswell, Vanessa Dunleavy, Andrew Ritter, Eric Reid-St. John, Wendi Stein and Johnny Viel.
“They’re really good. It’s a really strong cast,” Lourie said.
And that’s just what’s needed for such an intimate comedy.
“It’s a really beautiful play — there’s all this tenderness,” Lourie said. “You see people so open. As we work on it, there have been many scenes where my heart fills up. It’s beautiful.”
