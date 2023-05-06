Are there inconsistencies between the current Museum of Fine Arts, Boston, exhibition of the 17th century Flemish artist Michaelina Wautier and the catalog accompanying the show?
Catalogs are, of course, published as companions to important art exhibitions. The best ones contain high-resolution color images of the artworks displayed in the shows and valuable information about the artists and their position within history in general and art history in particular.
Centered on the Wautier (Flanders, 1614-89) series, “The Five Senses: Innovation in 17th-Century Flemish Painting,” this is the first showing in the Americas dedicated to her art, a painter all but forgotten until the recent discovery of her work.
The set of five pictures was acquired by a wealthy couple and lent to the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston in 2020, almost four decades after the canvases were painted. The show is joined by Gautier’s “Self-Portrait” (1645), also on public view in the United States for the first time.
An impressing team curated the exhibition and wrote the catalog. It included Brown University Professor Jeffrey Muller, the supervisor of the Curatorial Team, composed of six doctoral students in art history and architecture in that Ivy League school, and members of of the Center for Netherlandish Art.
The CNA is an MFA department dedicated exclusively to the study of art from Flanders (now Belgium) and the Netherlands in the 1500s and 1600s. The team worked for an entire year and published the first scholarly insights into the work of Wautier. Three factors addressed in the catalog must be examined carefully vis-a-vis the exhibition.
One is the lack of information about the artist’s background, as “few records about her life exist, partly due to her gender.” This evidently makes a complete understanding of the artist and her work more challenging.
Two, the catalog inaccurately claims that Wautier alone innovated 17th century Flemish painting, as indicated in the title of the exhibition, “Innovation in 17th Century Flemish Painting.” In actuality, she has innovated only among Flemish art produced by Flemish women painters.
Three, Muller writes in the prologue of the catalog that, “It is no accident that Catherine Johnson-Roeh, a senior planner at the Museum, perceptively suggested we add the word ‘innovation’ to the tile of the exhibition.”
However, innovation should have been in the curators’ and catalog contributors’ minds from the very beginning of their work. Still, that important factor was treated seemingly as an afterthought.
Besides that, Wautier only followed what a few other artists in Flanders and beyond, primarily in Northern Europe, had been doing since the second half of the 16th century. This happened after Martin Luther’s Protestant Reformation when the Roman Catholic Church lost its monopolistic grip on art, opening the door for ordinary, everyday subjects instead of only religious themes.
Two contemporary Flemish masters, Peter Paul Rubens and Jan Brueghel painted together “The Five Senses” in 1617-18. They used men as lead characters, not women or boys. (Brueghel was responsible for the settings and Rubens for the figures).
Rembrandt followed them with his own “The Five Senses” in 1624-25; he also painted men. In Spain, another 17th century artist, Jusepe de Ribera, also painted a series, “Allegories of the Five Senses” (1611).
In summary, Wautier did innovate, showing boys instead of idealized women portraying each sense as was customary in her time. However, she was not the first and only Flemish artist to do so.
For the record, Wautier’s “The Five Senses” paintings, all produced in 1650, are the same size: 27.6-inch by 24 inch. The artworks show black backgrounds, a mix of brown and black for the boy’s clothes, and flesh-colors for their faces and hands. The likeness of the sitters represents their reactions to each of the senses.
Finally, in “Self-Portrait” (1645), Wautier puts “a face to a name.” The painting is a 47.2-inch by 40.1-inch oil-on-canvas. She is in her mid-40s, dressed like an aristocrat, yet showing her profession as a painter, with brush in hand and a blank canvas on the left. Her demeanor is calm and collected.
A digital catalog accompanies the exhibition, the first volume of the digital publication series CNA Studies (PDF 12.9 MB) edited by Professor Jeffrey Muller and with essays by the six organizing students.
