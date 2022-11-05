Arnowitt

Former Vermont pianist Michael Arnowitt, now a resident of Toronto, returns to perform his new program “Crossroads” in Burlington on Friday and Randolph on Nov. 11, featuring a piano transcription of the first movement of Mahler’s Symphony No. 9.

 Photo by Charley Freiberg

Pianist Michael Arnowitt, a resident of Montpelier for 35 years and now of Toronto, is returning to Vermont for his second set of solo recitals this fall.

“‘Crossroads’ is quite different from my last program,” Arnowitt said recently. “The program I played in September was a lot of colorful and imaginative pieces of music. This is more personal and expressive. I think the music on this program is more emotionally moving, deeper and more profound. I hope that’s what people are in the mood for. We’ve been going through a very emotionally moving time period.

