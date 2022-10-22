A new work — “from despair … Light!” — by Middlebury composer Matthew Evan Taylor, is part of a series he has written in the wake of his grandmother’s passing, “My African American Requiem.”
“This piece is about resilience after a loss in the midst of grief,” the composer said in a recent interview. “I wrote the poem for the piece. It’s a personal piece of acceptance and catharsis.”
The Vermont Symphony Orchestra, with members of the Montpelier Gospel Choir, conducted by music director candidate James Burton, will perform the world premiere of “from despair … Light!” in next weekend’s concerts, on Oct. 29 at The Flynn in Burlington and on Oct. 30 at Rutland’s Paramount Theatre.
“Obviously, now it’s taking on more meaning after the years we’ve been having,” Taylor said. “This’ll be the second piece I’ve written that has taken on new meaning as we come out of the specter of COVID. It’s been great to hear my music, but it’s definitely made me think long and hard about what it means to try to communicate through music — and how much context really influences people’s interpretation of (my) music.
“It’s truly a shared experience,” he said.
Taylor (b. 1980) has been praised as a composer whose music is “insistent and defiant … envelopingly hypnotic” (Alan Young, Lucid Culture). His music has been performed across the United States and Europe by such ensembles as the Cleveland Orchestra, the Detroit Symphony, and Metropolis Ensemble.
Taylor’s music is being heard throughout Vermont by cutting-edge ensembles like Anne Decker’s Turn Music. Taylor is an assistant professor of music at Middlebury College, and on the composition faculty at the Longy School of Bard College.
“from despair … Light!” originally was scheduled to be premiered at the March 2020 VSO and VSO Chorus concert next to the Mozart Requiem. Consequently, Taylor’s new work utilizes the same instrumentation as the Requiem.
“Of course, it got postponed because of COVID,” Taylor said.
In composing the new work, Taylor drew directly on his childhood experience attending church with his grandmother.
“There would be this moment often where an elder in the church would start singing and the rest of the church would respond,” Taylor said. “It was never planned, it was somewhat improvisatory, but people in the church knew the words. This is what’s known in African American Christian tradition as hymn-lining.”
That was the initial model that Taylor wanted to use, and hymn-lining typifies the style of the second movement of the new work.
“In that style, it’s more melismatic, it’s contrapuntal. You’re getting the words, but it’s much more drawn out and abstracted,” he said.
“And then in the third movement, I went with a more austere — I won’t say what denomination — a more Slavic and straightforward way of declaiming the lyrics for that movement,” Taylor said. “That movement was thinking of growth and movement, and the sense of stillness that can overtake you as you’re entering acceptance over the loss of a loved one.”
And then, the final movement is just one word, over and over again: light.
“For that one, I wanted this really spacious music moving, and something that could take the audience away a little bit,” Taylor said.
“I journey through darkness, as exemplified by dissonant sonorities, but it ends with the brightest moments,” Taylor said. “But there still is melancholy in the movement. We do move one, we do accept, but there is always that little bit of sting.
“There’s a little melancholy that makes us nostalgic for our loved ones that we’ve lost,” he said.
