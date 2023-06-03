Sebastian
Circle of Matteo Civitali (Italian, 1436-1501): “Saint Sebastian,” polychromed wood.

 Courtesy Norton Simon Foundation/

How will viewers perceive a 600-year-old Italian statue of Saint Sebastian, on display through July 3 at the Norton Simon Museum in Pasadena, California? With devotion or aesthetically?

Contemporary aesthetics assert that anything exhibited in a museum or gallery is art. This particular statue was first a vehicle for the Roman Catholic faithful’s prayers requesting the saint’s intercession with God, but it can also be appreciated aesthetically nowadays.

