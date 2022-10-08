One of the most sophisticated and elegant guitarists on the planet returns to Montpelier Friday, Oct. 21, after a hiatus of several years prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pierre Bensusan, the French guitarist, a frequent visitor to the state, was scheduled for three concerts in Vermont in April 2020, along with his five-month tour of North America, but they were canceled. His return this month is a welcome chance to hear one of the world’s best guitarists. Bensusan’s recent album “Azwan” was recorded in preparation for the 2020 tour; his previous tour was in 2017, five years ago.
“Azwan” is a lovely album to listen to. It is full of warmth, lots of familiar — to Bensusan fans —guitar flourishes and touches in the music he has been creating since 1975 when his first album, “Près de Paris,” was released. The Algerian-born French-raised musician, now 65, shows no signs of diminished skill nor does he appear to be resting on his laurels as he continues to add tasteful music to his extensive discography.
Bensusan has always seemed at the top of his game, even at 17 when his first album appeared. As a master guitarist, who once told this writer that “I’m the music,” and the guitar was just the amplifier, this new album brings nuances and subtle, rather than broad changes, to his style.
The melodies on “Azwan” will surely be front and center at the Montpelier concert, but Bensusan’s discography is extensive having greatly expanded from the Celtic-flavored music of his first album.
Bensusan’s music represents a variety of influences from jazz and swing, French ballads to Flamenco, Arabic-Andalusian music, Gypsy, musette and tango to Celtic and, yes, even American bluegrass. Only his most ardent fans, this writer included, know that a teenage Bensusan at age 15 played mandolin in banjoist Bill Keith’s European touring band in the early 1970s.
The key to understanding Bensusan’s sound is twofold. He plays an Irish-built Lowden guitar. He’s had this instrument since the late 1970s, with its player seem to have combined their DNA, sounding as one entity. Second in importance to his sound is the exclusive use of DADGAD guitar tuning. This retuning from standard has become very popular, especially with Celtic musicians in the past four decades. Bensusan, using this as his standard tuning, creates melodies and harmonies that have a unique sound.
Bensusan was born in October 1957 in Oran, Algeria. His family moved to Paris. where as a child, he studied piano. He’s a self-taught guitarist starting at age 11. A precocious child, he quit school at 16 and recorded his first album “Près de Paris” at 17. That first recording won him the Grand Prix/Rose d’Or of the Montreux Festival in Switzerland. He’s released 16 albums since 1975, sold half a million albums and given around 4,000 concerts worldwide.
If world music means the fusion of traditional, contemporary, jazz, classical and pop music, a category that fits his playing style, then Bensusan is one of the most eloquent world music musicians of our time. The originality of his style makes him one of today’s greatest guitarists and composers for the instrument.
Also called “The Prince of DADGAD,” Bensusan was elected Best Guitarist of World Music by the readers of Guitar Player Magazine and his triple album “Encore” won the Grand Prix of the Independent Music Awards in the category Best Live Album.
“For me, Pierre can only justly be compared to someone of the stature of Keith Jarrett; so total is his mastery of the solo instrument, his dazzling harmony, his many innovations, and his deft command of counterpoint, the jazz idiom, folk expression, and all genres between and beyond,” wrote James Volpe Rotondi, editor at Guitar Player Magazine.
“An entire history unfolds as he plays. But really, like Jarrett, the emotional depth — and this is where true artistry often likes to live — of many of his songs and compositions is all, well, breathtaking. With only his steel-string acoustic guitar — and sometimes his rich, affecting voice — Mr. Bensusan can disassemble your heart and hand it back to you restored and renewed. As he did to mine tonight. A true giant,”
We’re excited anticipating this long-delayed concert. Whether you are a guitar aficionado or simply a fan of beautifully played music, the Pierre Bensusan concert Oct. 21 is certainly worth the price of a ticket.
