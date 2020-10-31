At the outset of 2020, Madaila frontman Mark Daly was gearing up to release a series of four EPs. Each would be named after a cardinal direction and would attempt to conjure the essence of each locale, imagining what Madaila would sound like if it was birthed in that part of America.
One of Vermont’s best and most promising bands during the latter half of the 2010s, the Burlington psych-pop band called it quits in the fall of 2018. And though the group played a Halloween reunion show last year, a Madaila EP released earlier this year was essentially a Daly solo album (though keyboardist Eric Maier did the mastering).
“West,” released in April, took its inspiration from late-’60s, early-’70s Southern California folk-rock known as the Laurel Canyon sound. Mostly recorded in the fall of 2019, the sunny and optimistic vibe on “West” — mixed with a sense of melancholy and introspectiveness — was a welcome arrival during the relatively early days of the pandemic.
At the time, Daly was well along with “South,” which was next in line for release. The follow-up EP “was supposed to be an escape record, taking us all into a beachy paradise, drawing from my experience in Puerto Rico and the islands in the Caribbean,” Daly said in an email, “an upbeat record with some Latin and reggaeton vibes/influences.”
“But then the pandemic got super real and so much anxiety started pouring in,” he said, citing growing awareness and unrest around job uncertainty, police brutality and systemic racism. “‘South’ began changing,” Daly said, “as I couldn’t ignore the pressing civil and social rights issues facing our country.”
The result is a new self-titled Madaila EP, released digitally Oct. 30 and celebrated that night with a live performance from a second-story office window on Main Street in Burlington — where he put on five shows to socially distanced audiences over the summer.
While addressing some heavy subject matter that reflects our turbulent times, the seven-song set is decidedly upbeat and optimistic, brimming with hope for a better future.
Daly, 34, describes the EP as a “full-circle” return as “just me on my own,” he said. “Staring down at this uncertainty / I don’t really know what I want to be,” he sings on the telling tune “Can’t Find You.” “Oh, my God, we’re back around / At the start we’ve come full circle / Stuck in place I can’t commit / Blinded by my conscience.”
Women’s rights inspires the upbeat and pleasing opener “Best Thing” — “I wish that women ruled the world,” sings Daly — while civil rights and racial unrest inform the poignant tune “Heavy.”
The catchy “Anybody Out There?” is classic Daly, though, a centerpiece song that serves as an anthem for our troubled times set to a bass-thumping beat. And “On the Breeze” provides a perfect dance-inducing escape to a “beachy paradise” that we can at least dream about it these days.
The eponymous EP title — the name Madaila is an alteration of Daly’s name — reflects both the solo nature of the EP and the current state of the band.
“Mainly due to COVID but not entirely, Madaila has turned into a solo project,” Daly said. “When live shows come back to life, I would love to continue Madaila and have a band again,” he said, adding: “I miss performing so, so much.”
“I want people to know that even though Madaila went on a hiatus, I’ve been making so much music constantly and put in a lot of work at my home studio,” said Daly, who lives in East Charlotte with his wife and 3-year-old son — and another son due in February. “I’m addicted to it.”
“While the directional concept is put on hold,” added Daly, “I still intend to put out as much music as I can.”
